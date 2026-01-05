Joaquin Buckley targets Belal Muhammad in fiery callout for UFC 326 fight

By Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026
Joaquin Buckley enters the Octagon at UFC Atlanta, opposite Belal Muhammad in the locker room at UFC Qatar

UFC welterweights Joaquin Buckley and Belal Muhammad might be the latest additions to the upcoming BMF undercard.

The UFC’s long holiday break is nearly over as fans, fighters, and pundits look ahead to several major events to ring in the new year.

UFC 326 was recently announced with a Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira BMF fight in the main event. Holloway defeated Oliveira by stoppage in their first fight earlier in their careers in the featherweight division, and they are now two of the lightweight division’s top contenders.

Welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley remains unbooked for his return fight in 2026, seven months after a loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta. Buckley, one of the top welterweight contenders, wants a shot against former champion Belal Muhammad on the Holloway vs. Oliveira undercard.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Belal Muhammad for UFC 326?

In a recent Instagram post, Buckley aimed at the former UFC welterweight champion.

“Happy New Year, big fella. Yeah, Belal, I like that – 2026, you’re trying to get a win,” Buckley said. “But when are you trying to get a win? W-H-E-N. Because when you’re talking these goals, and when you’re making big plans for the new year, you’ve got to be real specific. So put a date on it.

“See, I’ve got a date for you: March 7, let’s make it happen in Vegas. Let’s run, and we can both aim for our goals is to get a win, a W-I-N. Let’s go.”

Buckley and Muhammad are both coming off of recent losses. Muhammad most recently fell to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar just months after falling to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Amidst a crowded UFC welterweight title picture, a matchup between Muhammad and Buckley could make sense for both parties. The winner would move one step closer to a potential title shot.

The full UFC 326 card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The event takes place in Las Vegas on March 7th.

Alex Pereira speaks on a panel, opposite Pereira and his father

VIDEO | Alex Pereira makes father cry by surprising him with generous gift

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026
Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 311 press conference
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan's 'privileged' narrative dispelled by his brother: 'Kind of ghetto!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t come from the upbringing most are led to believe, according to his brother.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett urges Ilia Topuria to vacate lightweight title amid personal issues: 'Let the division crack on'

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026

Paddy Pimblett would like to see Ilia Topuria vacate his title amid his ongoing personal issues.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall admits relationship with fans 'has turned' after eye pokes at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall addressed some of the narratives from fans after suffering multiple eye injuries at UFC 321.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier set to renew rivalry on The Ultimate Fighter spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC legends Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will write Chapter 3 of their legendary feud as coaches on a reality television show.

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena reveals ideal opponent for next fight after losing welterweight title

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026
Ateba Gautier
UFC

Ateba Gautier "could be a champion within the next two or three years", per Oktagon MMA champ

Dylan Bowker - January 3, 2026

Ateba Gautier will return to action later this month, and an Oktagon MMA two-division champion who spars with the surging UFC middleweight has weighed in on that bout.

Michael Page, Shara Bullet
UFC

Shara Bullet thinks 2 big wins will secure him MVP rematch : "That is a must"

Dylan Bowker - January 3, 2026

Shara Bullet has a former foe in his crosshairs and thinks a sequel clash can be secured with that surging middleweight contender if the former notches a pair of notable victories next year. As we prepare to enter 2026, it is commonplace for many to outline goals for the coming calendar year. For the man known as Sharaputdin Magomedov, that vision involves a three-fight arc that will guide him back to fighting Michael ‘Venom’ Page, the only man to have beaten Magomedov under MMA rules.

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates with Islam Makhachev at UFC 322
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at 'freedom of speech' as he details unorthodox coaching style

Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has a no-nonsense approach to coaching fighters under his legendary tutelage.

Brian Ortega appears at a press conference, opposite Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega hits back at recent trolling over Alex Pereira/Tracy Cortez relationship

Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega shared his first public reaction to his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez’s new relationship.