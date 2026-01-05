Joaquin Buckley targets Belal Muhammad in fiery callout for UFC 326 fight

UFC welterweights Joaquin Buckley and Belal Muhammad might be the latest additions to the upcoming BMF undercard.

The UFC’s long holiday break is nearly over as fans, fighters, and pundits look ahead to several major events to ring in the new year.

UFC 326 was recently announced with a Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira BMF fight in the main event. Holloway defeated Oliveira by stoppage in their first fight earlier in their careers in the featherweight division, and they are now two of the lightweight division’s top contenders.

Welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley remains unbooked for his return fight in 2026, seven months after a loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta. Buckley, one of the top welterweight contenders, wants a shot against former champion Belal Muhammad on the Holloway vs. Oliveira undercard.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Belal Muhammad for UFC 326?

In a recent Instagram post, Buckley aimed at the former UFC welterweight champion.

“Happy New Year, big fella. Yeah, Belal, I like that – 2026, you’re trying to get a win,” Buckley said. “But when are you trying to get a win? W-H-E-N. Because when you’re talking these goals, and when you’re making big plans for the new year, you’ve got to be real specific. So put a date on it.

“See, I’ve got a date for you: March 7, let’s make it happen in Vegas. Let’s run, and we can both aim for our goals is to get a win, a W-I-N. Let’s go.”

Buckley and Muhammad are both coming off of recent losses. Muhammad most recently fell to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar just months after falling to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Amidst a crowded UFC welterweight title picture, a matchup between Muhammad and Buckley could make sense for both parties. The winner would move one step closer to a potential title shot.

The full UFC 326 card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The event takes place in Las Vegas on March 7th.