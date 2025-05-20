UFC legend Jon Jones stands by recent remark about Islam Makhachev: ‘I can say that’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 20, 2025

Jon Jones has cleared the air after generating a bit of controversy with a comment about his fellow UFC champ Islam Makhachev.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev

Jones is currently in Thailand filming a Russian reality television show with fellow UFC star Nate Diaz. In a recent clip from the show, Jones could be heard saying Makhachev is “new in the sport still.”

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Jones clarified the remark he made on the show. He explained that he was actually just trying to help clarify something Diaz had said to a Russian speaker. However, he also doubled down, stating that if anybody can question Makhachev’s credentials, it’s him.

“I feel like the comment that I made upset a lot of Islam’s fans, but really what I was trying to do is to translate Nate for the Russians.” Jones said.

“At the same time, me saying is Islam is an up-and-coming fighter — I can say that,” Jones added. “Not many people can say that. I can.”

Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. He is far and away the best light heavyweight we’ve seen in the sport, and is now reigning as the UFC heavyweight champion. However, he is the subject of some criticism, having yet to defend his belt against interim champ Tom Aspinall.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. He earned that station with an impressive reign as lightweight champ. However, he recently announced plans to vacate his lightweight belt to move up to welterweight. He is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena in his next fight.

What do you think about this remark from Jon Jones?

Islam Makhachev Jon Jones UFC

