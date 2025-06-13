Glory 100 star Artem Vakhitov looks back on ‘disappointment’ of lowball UFC offer

Artem Vakhitov didn’t like the offer he received from the UFC, so he rejected it.

Vakhitov is an elite kickboxer, and is set to challenge long-reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the main event of Glory 100 tomorrow. Before signing his new deal with Glory, he earned a UFC contract with a stoppage win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Despite his massive accomplishments as a kickboxer—which includes a win over former UFC champ Alex Pereira—it was a standard Contender Series contract. In other words, low five figures per fight. Having fought for much greater purses as a kickboxer, he turned it down.

“Of course, there was a bit of disappointment because we were approaching that goal for quite some time [in the UFC],” Vakhitov told MMA Fighting ahead of Glory 100. “At the same time, we also wanted to have something honorable, so good conditions for all of us and finally to get to Alex Pereira. But as we say, everything happens for the best, so no problem.”

If Vakhitov had signed with the UFC, there’s a chance he could have worked his way to a high-profile MMA rematch with Pereira. They clearly still have a score to settle.

That no longer seems possible, but the 34-year-old Russian isn’t ruling out a UFC move in the future.

“It can be, it’s very possible because the story is not over,” Vakhitov said. “We’re going to have this fight and let’s see afterwards.”