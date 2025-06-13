Glory 100 star Artem Vakhitov looks back on ‘disappointment’ of lowball UFC offer

By BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

Artem Vakhitov didn’t like the offer he received from the UFC, so he rejected it.

Artem Vakhitov, UFC, Glory 100, MMA

Vakhitov is an elite kickboxer, and is set to challenge long-reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the main event of Glory 100 tomorrow. Before signing his new deal with Glory, he earned a UFC contract with a stoppage win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Despite his massive accomplishments as a kickboxer—which includes a win over former UFC champ Alex Pereira—it was a standard Contender Series contract. In other words, low five figures per fight. Having fought for much greater purses as a kickboxer, he turned it down.

“Of course, there was a bit of disappointment because we were approaching that goal for quite some time [in the UFC],” Vakhitov told MMA Fighting ahead of Glory 100. “At the same time, we also wanted to have something honorable, so good conditions for all of us and finally to get to Alex Pereira. But as we say, everything happens for the best, so no problem.”

If Vakhitov had signed with the UFC, there’s a chance he could have worked his way to a high-profile MMA rematch with Pereira. They clearly still have a score to settle.

That no longer seems possible, but the 34-year-old Russian isn’t ruling out a UFC move in the future.

“It can be, it’s very possible because the story is not over,” Vakhitov said. “We’re going to have this fight and let’s see afterwards.”

Artem Vakhitov goes for kickboxing gold at Glory 100

Vakhitov has spent most of his career at light heavyweight. He will face a momentous challenge when he takes on Verhoeven for heavyweight gold at Glory 100. Not only will he be the smaller man in the ring, but Verhoeven is considered one of the best fighters in the sport. The Dutchman, who has held his title for more than 4000 days, is Beyond Kickboxing‘s No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer. That puts him ahead of stars like Donavan Wisse, Superbon, Superlek, Chico Kwasi and Yuki Yoza. In other words, he is a living legend.

Nonetheless, Vakhitov is confident he can win.

“[Verhoeven is] a very good fighter,” Vakhitov said. “We all saw the knockdowns he’s had and how fast he was recovering. I would call him ‘Braveheart’ but he never had an opponent as good as I am. Fast, quick, sly and now we will try to interrupt his [winning streak].

“I’ve never had any issues fighting with guys who are bigger, taller, who have bigger weights than I do. I’ve always been challenging myself trying to fight with such opponents. So it was not a surprise for me and I feel absolutely comfortable.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Artem Vakhitov UFC

