Dustin Poirier questions Islam Makhachev’s lightweight future

By Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the lightweight future of former champion Islam Makhachev.

Later this year, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. If he’s able to pick up the win, he will join a rare group of fighters who have been able to capture world titles in two weight classes in the UFC.

RELATED: UFC 322 adds pivotal lightweight fight to MSG card headlined by Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

While there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders, Makhachev has already written his name into the history books. He is one of the best fighters of his generation, and some would argue that he’s one of the best of all time. He forged that legacy courtesy of his amazing run at lightweight, which included him reigning supreme as champion.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on the future of Islam Makhachev.

Poirier’s view on Makhachev’s lightweight future

“It’s going to depend on whether he wins or loses, but it’s not easy to put on the weight – he’s already a very solid lightweight fighter,” Poirier told MMA Junkie of Makhachev. “To have the freedom to bulk up and put on more muscle and fill out your frame the way your body wants to be, to go back down to 155, it’s going to take some time, I think, to really be at a calorie deficiency and lose some of the muscle he’s putting on.

“I know for a fact he doesn’t make 155 easy, so now it’s going to be even tougher. He could be completely done at lightweight. It might be too hard for his body to get back down and compete at that level because he’s not a small guy at all.”

“I think when we see him there across from another welterweight, he’s going to feel the part,” Poirier said. “He’s going to look like a welterweight fighter. He’s a big guy, and I’m excited about that fight. If JDM’s takedown defense holds up, and he makes Islam have to be in front of him, it could be a long night. But that’s so much easier said than done when these guys are on your body and on your legs.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Related

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen doesn't think Merab Dvalishvili is the best wrestler at bantamweight ahead of UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025
Israel Adesanya gets interviewed ahead of UFC 305, opposite Alex Pereira after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Israel Adesanya

'Something's different'... Israel Adesanya sides with longtime rival in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 prediction

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

Alex Pereira’s four-time combat sports rival, Israel Adesanya, predicts the Brazilian will dethrone Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi booked for first UFC bout in nine years at UFC Qatar

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi will return to the Octagon for the promotion’s inaugural event in Qatar next month.

Ian Machado Garry press conference
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry plans to make Belal Muhammad look like an 'amateur' at UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will make his UFC Qatar fight look easy.

Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul
Boxing News

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen title fight

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025
Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira puzzled by Tom Aspinall's comments about his resume prior to UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

Alex Pereira can’t wrap his head around recent comments from UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall.

Magomed Ankalaev throws strike at Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev makes bold promise ahead of Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has made quite the promise ahead of his UFC 320 rematch against Alex Pereira.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer sends a message to his critics ahead of UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has sent a message to his critics as he prepares to face Abus Magomedov at UFC 320.

Alex Pereira
Carlos Ulberg

Alex Pereira shows interest in Carlos Ulberg fight following UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC star Alex Pereira has shown interest in squaring off with Carlos Ulberg after his title fight at UFC 320 this weekend.