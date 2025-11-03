Jonathan Haggerty injury forces Nabil Anane to accept new challenge against Hiromi Wajima at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2025
Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty

Championship defense plans crumbled when injury struck Jonathan Haggerty. But Nabil Anane refuses to let opportunity disappear despite losing his anticipated showdown with the former two-sport king.

The undisputed ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion now meets former three-time K-1 Champion Hiromi Wajima in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian switches sports and jumps a weight class after Haggerty’s injury forced the cancellation of their title fight.

Anane built his reputation through destruction rather than decisions. The towering striker knocked out Scottish powerhouse Nico Carrillo in January to capture interim gold at ONE 170. His redemption victory over pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 cemented his status among elite competitors, ending their rivalry after a brutal debut loss two years earlier.

His brief kickboxing experiment against Ilias Ennahachi in September showcased devastating potential before an accidental low blow ended their bout in a no contest. Anane dominated the former flyweight king, dropping him early and unleashing brutal combinations that suggested championship potential in multiple disciplines.

The fight originally promised him a chance to defend his Muay Thai crown in Tokyo. But Haggerty’s withdrawal transformed title defense into a different kind of test entirely. Moving up to featherweight while switching from Muay Thai to kickboxing creates tactical challenges that few fighters willingly accept on short notice.

Hiromi Wajima brings championship credentials into Nabil Anane clash

Hiromi Wajima arrives carrying knockout power that ends fights without warning. The Japanese striker owns a 22-6 professional record with an 82 percent finishing rate that speaks to his offensive capabilities.

His three K-1 Super Welterweight Title reigns demonstrated consistent excellence against world-class competition. Wajima claimed his crown by finishing longtime rival Minoru Kimura in their December 2021 trilogy, then defended successfully twice before eventually surrendering the belt.

The 30-year-old veteran rides a two-fight winning streak into his ONE Championship debut. Victory over Anane would announce his arrival among the organization’s top-five featherweight kickboxing contenders and establish him as a legitimate threat to Jonathan Haggerty’s throne.

Anane’s 6-foot-4 frame creates problems that few strikers can solve. His exceptional reach allows him to control distance while unleashing devastating combinations that have finished multiple elite opponents. But Wajima’s experience and proven knockout ability present dangers that demand respect regardless of size advantages.

