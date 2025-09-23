Just Scrap Radio Ep. 204 with Jimmy Crute and Colby Thicknesse

By Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 204

The 204th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Perth.

We’re first joined by UFC light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute (1:13). We close things out by chatting with UFC bantamweight Colby Thicknesse (9:39).

Jimmy Crute opens up the show to preview his UFC Perth fight against Ivan Erslan. Jimmy talks about winning his last fight and how much of a relief that was. He then chats about getting to fight back in Australia and whether or not that adds pressure. Jimmy also chats about being surprised that this was his opponent and not getting a ranked opponent. He then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him.

Colby Thicknesse joins the program for the first time to discuss his UFC Perth fight against Josias Musasa. Colby talks about what he learned from his debut and what he took away from it. He then chats about his getting to fight close to home again and whether or not he was familiar with Josias. He then chats about his camp, working with Alexander Volkanovski, and how he sees this fight playing out. He then closes things out, talking about his goals for the upcoming year and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Jimmy Crute

