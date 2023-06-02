Renato Moicano was not impressed with Nate Jennerman crying on the very first episode of TUF 31: “He ain’t about the life”

UFC fighter Renato Moicano has ripped into Nate Jennerman for crying on the first episode of the new Ultimate Fighter season.

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter is upon us as Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler battle it out as head coaches. Conor will be leading a group of prospects, whereas Chandler will be coaching the veterans. On the first episode, Roosevelt Roberts kicked off proceedings by knocking out Nate Jennerman in just 10 seconds.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER SHARES HIS PICKS FOR TOP 5 CONTESTANTS IN TUF HISTORY

Many of us have been watching closely, including Renato Moicano. We all know that he’s never been one to hold his tongue when he has something to say, which is why he’s such a notable figure.

So, when Jennerman was seen to be crying when discussing his family, you can imagine Moicano had a few thoughts.

Renato Moicano shares his thoughts on TUF fighter crying on the first episode🤣 Source: https://t.co/8r00Wigxbn pic.twitter.com/dusqtUPJed — Kiani🇬🇧 (@MKianiK) June 1, 2023

“The guy is crying on the f***ing first episode, f*** you my friend. This guy gonna lose. One day without the family and the guy already crying? He ain’t about the life my friend. First f***ing day you crying? On show, on TV? Look, his dog only had three legs, bro.”