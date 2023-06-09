Watch | Jesus Pinedo stops Brendan Loughnane in shocking PFL upset (Video)

By Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

Jesus Pinedo shocked the mixed martial arts world last night by finishing reigning champion Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4.

The PFL’s league format certainly makes for some fun drama. Between qualifying for the playoffs and the playoffs themselves, we’ve seen a lot of twists and turns across its existence. Last year, we saw a great story play out at featherweight as Brendan Loughnane finally climbed to the top of the mountain and claimed the $1 million prize.

After dusting off Marlon Moraes in his first fight of this year’s campaign, the expectation was that Loughnane would go on to have another deep run. In the end, that wasn’t the case whatsoever, as we saw last night.

With Pinedo needing a quick finish to get to the playoffs, he pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year so far.

Pinedo shocks the world by beating Loughnane

The live odds tell the entire story of what a monumental moment this was. Loughnane seemingly didn’t see the knee coming and from there, it was academic. Pinedo was clearly overcome with emotion inside the cage as he triumphed in the unlikeliest of ways, bringing an end to Brendan’s hopes of securing back-to-back titles.

In terms of what’s next for both, it’s really hard to say. Pinedo will go into the playoffs as the ultimate underdog but after knocking off the champion, it’s not impossible to think he could go all the way. As for Loughnane, it’s a bit more complicated.

He may question whether or not he has the remaining motivation to compete for another season. If he decides that he’s done it all in PFL, there could be a route forward for him in UFC or Bellator – if they’re interested.

What’s next for both men? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

