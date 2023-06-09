Watch | Jesus Pinedo stops Brendan Loughnane in shocking PFL upset (Video)

Jesus Pinedo shocked the mixed martial arts world last night by finishing reigning champion Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4.

The PFL’s league format certainly makes for some fun drama. Between qualifying for the playoffs and the playoffs themselves, we’ve seen a lot of twists and turns across its existence. Last year, we saw a great story play out at featherweight as Brendan Loughnane finally climbed to the top of the mountain and claimed the $1 million prize.

After dusting off Marlon Moraes in his first fight of this year’s campaign, the expectation was that Loughnane would go on to have another deep run. In the end, that wasn’t the case whatsoever, as we saw last night.

With Pinedo needing a quick finish to get to the playoffs, he pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year so far.