Jamahal Hill reveals strange interaction with Khalil Rountree Jr

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has discussed a strange interaction he had with Khalil Rountree Jr at the UFC PI.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill

In the main event of UFC Baku, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr will collide in a blockbuster light heavyweight clash. The two men will serve as the big fight of the night as the promotion heads to Azerbaijan for the first time, marking the 31st country they’ve held an event in. In many ways, there’s a lot on the line here, especially now that there’s a new champion sitting at the top of the division.

For Hill and Rountree, this is about proving that they’re still able to mix it up in the title picture. They both have power, precision and some interesting tools at their disposal, but they’ll need more than that if they want to hold the championship up high.

Recently, Hill revealed that he ran into Rountree at the UFC Performance Institute – but it wasn’t a particularly friendly encounter.

Hill discusses Rountree interaction

“The only time that we did have an interaction, it was weird – but we don’t really talk,” Hill told The Schmo. “I was in the PI. I say what’s up to anybody. I’ll say hi to anybody. Then I walked into the locker room and he’s just like, ‘Man, you really don’t like me, do you?’ I was like, what? ‘You really don’t like me?’ I was like, ‘I don’t even know you. We haven’t even had a conversation.’

“We haven’t had anything. It’s almost like he’s got to build me up as this villain or this person that he hates in his head to fight, which is fine with me. But whenever you start putting the energy off to the UFC staff and sh*t like that, like, ‘Oh, we can’t be around each other or something’s going to happen,’ you’re not going to do sh*t. So what’s the point of that? It’s weird to me.”

Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC

