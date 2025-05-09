Jamahal Hill reveals strange interaction with Khalil Rountree Jr

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has discussed a strange interaction he had with Khalil Rountree Jr at the UFC PI.

In the main event of UFC Baku, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr will collide in a blockbuster light heavyweight clash. The two men will serve as the big fight of the night as the promotion heads to Azerbaijan for the first time, marking the 31st country they’ve held an event in. In many ways, there’s a lot on the line here, especially now that there’s a new champion sitting at the top of the division.

For Hill and Rountree, this is about proving that they’re still able to mix it up in the title picture. They both have power, precision and some interesting tools at their disposal, but they’ll need more than that if they want to hold the championship up high.

Recently, Hill revealed that he ran into Rountree at the UFC Performance Institute – but it wasn’t a particularly friendly encounter.