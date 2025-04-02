Khalil Rountree Jr reacts to Jamahal Hill fight being called off for UFC Kansas City

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City being called off.

As we know, Rountree Jr is one of the most interesting light heavyweight contenders out there today. In his last outing, he battled Alex Pereira for the championship – and he came pretty close to pulling off an upset win. Alas, in the end, he went out on his shield, proving once and for all what a true warrior he really is.

He was then scheduled to collide with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City in the main event. Given his incredible prowess as a striker, there was a lot of belief that Rountree Jr could pick up the win needed to vault him right back into contention. Alas, as we now know, Hill is out of the fight, and it’ll no longer be happening.

In a recent YouTube video, Rountree Jr expressed his thoughts on this scenario and what could come next.