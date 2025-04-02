Khalil Rountree Jr reacts to Jamahal Hill fight being called off for UFC Kansas City
Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City being called off.
As we know, Rountree Jr is one of the most interesting light heavyweight contenders out there today. In his last outing, he battled Alex Pereira for the championship – and he came pretty close to pulling off an upset win. Alas, in the end, he went out on his shield, proving once and for all what a true warrior he really is.
He was then scheduled to collide with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City in the main event. Given his incredible prowess as a striker, there was a lot of belief that Rountree Jr could pick up the win needed to vault him right back into contention. Alas, as we now know, Hill is out of the fight, and it’ll no longer be happening.
In a recent YouTube video, Rountree Jr expressed his thoughts on this scenario and what could come next.
Rountree Jr speaks out
“So, I just got off the phone with the UFC, and it appears that Jamahal Hill is injured, not able to fight in Kansas City on the 26th of April,” Rountree Jr. said. “So, looks like I’m out of a fight, and it’s going to be postponed. I don’t know when, but it looks like that’s the case so far.
“I have no idea what the issue is. All I know is that UFC told me that he had to pull out due to an injury. Usually they don’t give too many details as to what the injury is or whatever, but they did tell me that it was an injury and that he needed more time to recover from this injury, which is why they’re going to postpone the fight.”
Hopefully, at the very least, we get to see this one be rescheduled.
Who would you back to win if this fight is indeed rescheduled – Khalil Rountree Jr or Jamahal Hill? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
