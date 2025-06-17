Jamahal Hill doesn’t think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

UFC star Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe that Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of their UFC Baku main event clash.

This weekend, Jamahal Hill will attempt to get back in the win column. He’ll do so in a fascinating fight against Khalil Rountree Jr, pitting two elite light heavyweight contenders against each other. If one of them scores a convincing knockout, they may even be in the running for a championship opportunity again sooner rather than later.

As we know, both of these men have fought for the belt before, with Hill actually holding it. They’ve also both been finished by Alex Pereira, who went on a fantastic run as champion. Now, they’re eager to prove that they still have what it takes to thrive at the top level.

Ahead of fight night, Hill has given his thoughts on Rountree Jr and where they’re both at in their respective careers.