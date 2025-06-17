Jamahal Hill doesn’t think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

By Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC star Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe that Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of their UFC Baku main event clash.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree

This weekend, Jamahal Hill will attempt to get back in the win column. He’ll do so in a fascinating fight against Khalil Rountree Jr, pitting two elite light heavyweight contenders against each other. If one of them scores a convincing knockout, they may even be in the running for a championship opportunity again sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree vows to put on an “undeniable performance” against Jamahal Hill to earn a title shot

As we know, both of these men have fought for the belt before, with Hill actually holding it. They’ve also both been finished by Alex Pereira, who went on a fantastic run as champion. Now, they’re eager to prove that they still have what it takes to thrive at the top level.

Ahead of fight night, Hill has given his thoughts on Rountree Jr and where they’re both at in their respective careers.

Hill has interesting remarks regarding Rountree Jr

“I’m just getting back to myself,” Hill told MMA Junkie on Monday. “I’ve grown a lot of sour taste to my name since the injuries, but I still dealt with bad injuries. For more people, an Achilles injury in most sports, that’s a career-killer.

“A lot of people never come back, and they’re never the same. I wanted to push my way back to where that thought won’t even creep into my mind. Was it the best move for me? Maybe. Maybe not.

“It’s my story, and my story is written and I’m writing it as we speak. I just want to being me and feeling the way I feel in there, because I know if I get back to where I was feeling before these injuries, I’m the best in the world.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

