Felipe Lobo shares prediction for fight vs Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is gearing up to face fellow renowned striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 114. And he’s under no false pretenses of what to expect.

Felipe Lobo

The bantamweight Muay Thai clash takes place on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Lobo has studied his opponent extensively. He believes his similar approach will create fireworks in the ring.

The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger sees clear parallels between their fighting philosophies.

Both men prefer to stand and trade rather than use movement or clinch work. And Lobo is confident that it should make for an entertaining spectacle for fans in attendance.

“Kulabdam’s game is a bit like mine in terms of boxing,” Lobo said.

“He likes to box, just like me, so it’s going to be a fight with a lot of toe-to-toe striking. It’s going to be an intense fight.”

Felipe Lobo predicts early knockout finish over Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114

Brazilian Muay Thai slugger Felipe Lobo isn’t just expecting a war against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai. He’s predicting a decisive finish in his favor.

Lobo believes the aggressive nature of both fighters will lead to an early conclusion. He expects Kulabdam to come forward with pressure from the start, looking to land his signature “Left Meteorite.”

But the Brazilian is confident in his power to end the fight quickly.

The 28-year-old has shown his finishing ability throughout his career. He’s earned multiple knockout victories in ONE Championship. Now he plans to add another highlight-reel finish to his resume.

The Brazilian expects the fight to be explosive while it lasts. But he doesn’t see it going the distance.

“I believe this fight will start strong and very intense, especially because Kulabdam likes to start strong and put pressure on,” Lobo said.

“But I really believe I will knock out Kulabdam. That’s my prediction. He really likes trading strikes, and so do I, so I believe this will be a fight that will end in a knockout. It will be a very intense and aggressive fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Felipe Lobo ONE Championship

Related

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts atomweight crown on line versus Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025
Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex hoping for end-of-year return to ONE

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2025

Former three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex’s absence from competition has been felt by many of her fans. But the Thai superstar spoke out to give a glimmer of hope on when she plans to return.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek fueled by "new motivation" following setback to Nabil Anane

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2025

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to bounce back stronger than ever.

Taiki Naito
Taiki Naito

Taiki Naito seeks to avenge coach in flyweight Muay Thai clash with Nong-O Hama

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2025

After a tough run of results, Japanese striking star Taiki Naito finally had his arm raised at ONE Fight Night 32. The moment marked a make-or-break performance against Colombian star Johan Estupinan.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek responds to Yuki Yoza's callout: "I have versatility"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2025

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 never has a shortage of opponents. The most recent man to speak his name is promotional newcomer Yuki Yoza. And “The Kicking Machine” has expressed interest in a showdown with his fellow finisher.

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek turned fanboy for Rodtang vs. Takeru mega-fight: "I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2025
Superbon
Superbon

Superbon gives advice to young rising star after deflating loss: "Never give up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has advised teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali not to give up on his dreams following defeat at ONE Fight Night 32.

Tagir Khalilov
Tagir Khalilov

Tagir Khalilov dedicates latest win to newborn son, Malik: "I want to be a champion for him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025

Victory last weekend at ONE Fight Night 32 wasn’t just a return to winning ways for Russia’s Tagir Khalilov. It also meant delivering on his word to his baby boy, Malik.

Anna
ONE Championship

"Supergirl" gunning to reinvent herself at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025

After suffering the first stoppage defeat of her ONE Championship tenure, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak is back and ready to reinvent herself.

Chatri Sityodtong
Marcelo Garcia

Chatri Sityodtong names Marcelo Garcia "one of the greatest of all time"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia has long been regarded as one of the greatest submission artists the sport has ever seen. Even after being forced to retire in 2011, the grappling world had not forgotten him.