Felipe Lobo shares prediction for fight vs Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114
Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is gearing up to face fellow renowned striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 114. And he’s under no false pretenses of what to expect.
The bantamweight Muay Thai clash takes place on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Lobo has studied his opponent extensively. He believes his similar approach will create fireworks in the ring.
The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger sees clear parallels between their fighting philosophies.
Both men prefer to stand and trade rather than use movement or clinch work. And Lobo is confident that it should make for an entertaining spectacle for fans in attendance.
“Kulabdam’s game is a bit like mine in terms of boxing,” Lobo said.
“He likes to box, just like me, so it’s going to be a fight with a lot of toe-to-toe striking. It’s going to be an intense fight.”
Felipe Lobo predicts early knockout finish over Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114
Brazilian Muay Thai slugger Felipe Lobo isn’t just expecting a war against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai. He’s predicting a decisive finish in his favor.
Lobo believes the aggressive nature of both fighters will lead to an early conclusion. He expects Kulabdam to come forward with pressure from the start, looking to land his signature “Left Meteorite.”
But the Brazilian is confident in his power to end the fight quickly.
The 28-year-old has shown his finishing ability throughout his career. He’s earned multiple knockout victories in ONE Championship. Now he plans to add another highlight-reel finish to his resume.
The Brazilian expects the fight to be explosive while it lasts. But he doesn’t see it going the distance.
“I believe this fight will start strong and very intense, especially because Kulabdam likes to start strong and put pressure on,” Lobo said.
“But I really believe I will knock out Kulabdam. That’s my prediction. He really likes trading strikes, and so do I, so I believe this will be a fight that will end in a knockout. It will be a very intense and aggressive fight.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
