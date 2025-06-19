Felipe Lobo shares prediction for fight vs Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is gearing up to face fellow renowned striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 114. And he’s under no false pretenses of what to expect.

The bantamweight Muay Thai clash takes place on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Lobo has studied his opponent extensively. He believes his similar approach will create fireworks in the ring.

The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger sees clear parallels between their fighting philosophies.

Both men prefer to stand and trade rather than use movement or clinch work. And Lobo is confident that it should make for an entertaining spectacle for fans in attendance.

“Kulabdam’s game is a bit like mine in terms of boxing,” Lobo said.

“He likes to box, just like me, so it’s going to be a fight with a lot of toe-to-toe striking. It’s going to be an intense fight.”