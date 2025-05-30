Ryan Garcia’s manager makes interesting comments about shocking loss to Rolly Romero

Ryan Garcia manager had an intriguing comment following his fighter’s stunning loss to Rolly Romero. Garcia and Romero shared the ring for a unique event at Times Square in New York City on May 2. The two battled for the WBA (regular) welterweight gold. Romero stunned “KingRy” by scoring an early knockdown before eventually taking the unanimous decision victory. Now that some time has passed since the shocking outcome, Garcia’s manager has spoken out. RELATED: RYAN GARCIA EXPLAINS WHY HE FEELS OBLIGATED TO END JAKE PAUL: “I KIND OF LIKE GAVE BIRTH TO HIS BOXING CAREER”

Ryan Garcia’s Hand Injury To Blame?

USA TODAY Sports (via MMAJunkie) reached out to Ryan Garcia’s manager, Guadalupe Valencia. In a text conversation, Valencia discussed whether or not Garcia’s hand injury played a role in his performance against Rolly Romero.

“Yes, his injury was a problem during the Romero fight,’’ Valencia said. “But, that is in the past, and we don’t want to make excuses. … He is feeling good and positive and will be back in the fall.”

Valencia also confirmed that Garcia is still healing from the injury. Once “KingRy” is ready to return, Valencia has no doubt that the comeback trail will begin.

“When Ryan is well, he will be back and will have an elite level performance,’’ Valencia said. “This past fight vs. Romero is a minor setback. Ryan at 100% is unbeatable.’’

The hope within the boxing world was that Garcia would handle business against Romero and go on to fight Devin Haney in a highly anticipated rematch. While Haney defeated Jose Ramirez on the same card, critics and fans panned “The Dream’s” performance. Still, Garcia vs. Haney 2 figures to be a lucrative matchup that many are looking forward too.

The timeframe for Garcia’s recovery is unknown at this time, but BJPenn.com will keep you updated.