Sean Brady receives praise from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322

By Harry Kettle - November 12, 2025
UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has received praise from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Sean Brady will attempt to try and cement himself as one of the frontrunners for a UFC welterweight title shot. He will do so by going head to head with the unbeaten Michael Morales who, up to this point in his career, has impressed many with his ability to tear through everyone the UFC has put in front of him. Sean, of course, is on a pretty hot streak of his own right now.

In his last outing, Brady really put himself on the map by dominating and submitting former world champion Leon Edwards. If he can put forward a similar performance here, it would be hard to deny that he deserves a crack at the winner of the UFC 322 main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

One of the men involved in that fight, Islam Makhachev, recently took the time to praise Brady, and suggested that it would be a hard fight if the two ever crossed paths inside the Octagon.

Makhachev praises Brady ahead of UFC 322

“I like Sean Brady. I like his style,” Makhachev said on Adin Ross’ live stream. “He’s very tough. If we meet one day, I know it’s going to be a hard fight. We have almost similar styles with wrestling. He has good pressure. If he’s in good shape, he’s going to win (vs. Morales).”

Who do you believe would win in a welterweight showdown between Islam Makhachev and Sean Brady? Will Sean be able to get the win over Michael Morales on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

