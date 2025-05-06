Jack Della Maddalena vows to come out “guns blazing” against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to get KO win
Jack Della Maddalena plans to come out aggressively against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.
Della Maddalena is challenging Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Montreal. Entering the fight, Della Maddalena is a betting underdog, but he has full confidence in his skill that he won’t just win, but will finish Muhammad.
“He’s fought good strikers, he might think he’ll be able to outwork me. He might just say that to help his confidence, he knows deep down that’s not really true,” Della Maddalena said on UFC Countdown. “If he is underestimating me, that is a big mistake on his part. No matter what he says, I’m coming in guns blazing, coming May 10. On the feet, I think I can sting him, put the pace on him, damage him, and get him out of there before the final bell. UFC 315 in Montreal, I’m going to become the world champion.”
Although Della Maddalena has confidence in himself, finishing Muhammad will be easier said than done. The welterweight champ has only ever been finished once in his career, which came by knockout in 2016.
Jack Della Maddalena plans to seize his opportunity at UFC 315
Although Belal Muhammad has been a tough out, Jack Della Maddalena is confident in his skills.
Della Maddalena says he has seized every opportunity he’s gotten since starting his career 0-2. So, he expects to do the same at UFC 315 when he takes on Muhammad for the UFC’s welterweight title on Saturday night in Montreal.
“Every fight I’ve been climbing the competition. Every fight, I’ve stepped up to the plate and done what is needed to do and get the win… The opportunity is laid out, and now it’s about taking the opportunity,” Della Maddalena said.
Jack Della Maddalena is 17-2 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Gilbert Burns. The Aussie is 7-0 in the UFC.
