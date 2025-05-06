UFC 315 ticket sales are a disaster just days ahead of time: ‘No one gives a f**k

The UFC is set to return to Montreal, Quebec, Canada this Saturday. The card may not be the home run the promotion hoped for.

UFC 315 features two title fights, and appearances from a handful of decorated veterans and promising prospects. Given how rarely the promotion visits Canada, you might assume tickets are flying off the shelves.

Not so, apparently.

Earlier this month, the UFC posted about the card on X, insisting they are “so back.”

One Canadian fight fan was quick to refute that remark, pointing out that nearly half the seats in the host Bell Centre are unclaimed. He also provided screen shots to back it up.

“So back” 6 days out and about 50% sold No1 gives a fuck pic.twitter.com/SnQu0TRncy — P (@DKD2421) May 4, 2025

“6 days out and about 50% sold,” the fan wrote. “No1 gives a f**k.”

UFC 315 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight, with Palestinian-American champion Belal Muhammad taking on Australian knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena. In the co-headliner, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to defend her title. The Kyrgyzstani star will be taking on Manon Fiorot, from France. Other highlights of the card include Brazilian legend Jose Aldo taking on Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi. Former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso will also be in action on the card. The popular Mexican striker will take on Brazil’s Natalia Silva.