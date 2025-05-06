UFC 315 ticket sales are a disaster just days ahead of time: ‘No one gives a f**k
The UFC is set to return to Montreal, Quebec, Canada this Saturday. The card may not be the home run the promotion hoped for.
UFC 315 features two title fights, and appearances from a handful of decorated veterans and promising prospects. Given how rarely the promotion visits Canada, you might assume tickets are flying off the shelves.
Not so, apparently.
Earlier this month, the UFC posted about the card on X, insisting they are “so back.”
One Canadian fight fan was quick to refute that remark, pointing out that nearly half the seats in the host Bell Centre are unclaimed. He also provided screen shots to back it up.
“So back”
6 days out and about 50% sold
No1 gives a fuck pic.twitter.com/SnQu0TRncy
— P (@DKD2421) May 4, 2025
“6 days out and about 50% sold,” the fan wrote. “No1 gives a f**k.”
UFC 315 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight, with Palestinian-American champion Belal Muhammad taking on Australian knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena. In the co-headliner, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to defend her title. The Kyrgyzstani star will be taking on Manon Fiorot, from France. Other highlights of the card include Brazilian legend Jose Aldo taking on Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi. Former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso will also be in action on the card. The popular Mexican striker will take on Brazil’s Natalia Silva.
Why are UFC 315 ticket sales so low?
While UFC 315 is not as stacked as some other recent pay-per-views, it’s not terrible either. As such, the lack of ticket sales can probably be attribute to price. Canada, like many countries, is dealing with it’s share of economic hardship at the moment. Despite that, the cheapest UFC 315 tickets available are almost $300 CAD — roughly $215 USD at the time of this writing. That’s not exactly pocket change.
One way or the other, the low ticket sales for the card are clearly not what company CEO Dana White expected.
“This is where it all started for UFC in Canada,” White said when the card was announced. “Before we were sanctioned across the country, we were packing the Bell Centre with massive fights. Fans have been demanding our return for years and we’re going to deliver an unforgettable pay-per-view. I’m excited to get back.”
White is not wrong. The UFC used to pack the Bell Centre when it came to town. Of course, it helped having MMA legend and hometown hero Georges St-Pierre to anchor the bill. Without a Canadian superstar to root for, it’s evidently hard for fans in Montreal to open their wallets for expensive tickets.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White UFC