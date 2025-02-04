Chael Sonnen is convinced that Islam Makhachev is eager to leave lightweight division

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev is eager to leave the lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship right now. He’s also the UFC lightweight champion. Oh, and he’s also heavily teased the idea of moving up in search of a second world title. So, in summary, he’s pretty busy these days.

Alas, instead of shifting up to welterweight, Makhachev has instead toyed with the idea of going up two weight classes to 185 pounds. Given that this would serve as a jump of 30 pounds, it makes sense that some have questioned whether or not it’s a good idea.

Chael Sonnen, in a recent interview, spoke candidly about what he thinks the problem could be for Makhachev – and it’s really quite simple.