Chael Sonnen is convinced that Islam Makhachev is eager to leave lightweight division

By Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev is eager to leave the lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship right now. He’s also the UFC lightweight champion. Oh, and he’s also heavily teased the idea of moving up in search of a second world title. So, in summary, he’s pretty busy these days.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for UFC champion Islam Makhachev to do a heel turn: “I think that’s the move”

Alas, instead of shifting up to welterweight, Makhachev has instead toyed with the idea of going up two weight classes to 185 pounds. Given that this would serve as a jump of 30 pounds, it makes sense that some have questioned whether or not it’s a good idea.

Chael Sonnen, in a recent interview, spoke candidly about what he thinks the problem could be for Makhachev – and it’s really quite simple.

Sonnen’s Makhachev theory

“The biggest problem Islam has is a thing that beat his coach twice and that ultimately retired – Khabib did not retire because he didn’t want to fight Conor (McGregor) a second time,” Sonnen said. “The UFC showed him the wrong numbers. Every time they had a meeting, they showed more commas and more zeroes. That was the wrong number. If they would have made the weight class 170, they would have got Khabib for one more fight. They’re going to run into that same problem with Islam eventually.

“The No. 1 reason a combat athlete retires – they tell you it’s because their contract’s up, they tell you because they’ve had enough, they tell you because it’s too told – the No. 1 reason, No. 1, any combat athlete retires: they don’t want to make that weight anymore. They don’t want to beat the scale. Everything that goes into that. That is a 24/7 lifestyle to get those calories off to beat that damn scale.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s Islam Makhachev theory? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188 with Jimmy Crute and Kody Steele

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Israel Adesanya after UFC Saudi Arabia?

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

The UFC was in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a solid UFC Saudi Arabia fight night card. In the main event, Israel Adesanya took on Nassourdine Imavov in a pivotal middleweight bout.

Michael Page
Michael Page

UFC legend believes Michael Page should remain in middleweight division

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Michael Page should stay in the middleweight division after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title race after UFC Saudi Arabia victory

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title consideration after his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Shara Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Dana White's view on Shara Magomedov's defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Shara Magomedov’s surprising defeat to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Michael Page, Shara Bullet

Michael Page reacts to Shara Bullet's injury claim following UFC Saudi Arabia loss: "Keep it to yourself"

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025
Michael Bisping, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Michael Bisping claims Israel Adesanya is "done" as a contender after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Cole Shelton - February 3, 2025

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya is no longer a true contender at middleweight.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen reveals Colby Covington will be his assistant coach on TUF 33

Cole Shelton - February 3, 2025

Chael Sonnen will be coaching TUF 33 opposite Daniel Cormier and he revealed his coaching staff.

Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis wanted Khamzat Chimaev fight, not Sean Strickland rematch for UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 3, 2025

Dricus du Plessis admits he would’ve liked to have been defending his UFC middleweight gold against Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach explains what went wrong in Nassourdine Imavov fight at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - February 3, 2025

Israel Adesanya’s striking coach has explained what went wrong during “The Last Stylebender’s” fight against Nassourdine Imavov.