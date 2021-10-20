Israel Adesanya reveals he DM’d Paulo Costa after their fight with some friendly advice

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has revealed that he sent a DM to rival Paulo Costa after their battle at UFC 253.

While he may have had a blip up at light heavyweight, there’s nobody better than Israel Adesanya at 185 pounds – or at least, that’s how it seems. In his second bout of 2020 he went toe to toe with long-time foe Paulo Costa and in one of the most dominant displays of the year, he successfully retained his belt against the Brazilian.

As it turns out, despite the excuses Costa came out with afterwards, Adesanya still wanted to give him some advice after their collision.

“I DM’d him after the last fight, saying he should just switch up his team. Because he had too many people blowing smoke up his ass. Either that or take control of his team and realize, like, ‘Oh, I need to be amongst people that are better than me and not be the guy that’s running the show. I don’t feel like that’s the goal.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you think Paulo Costa will be able to bounce back with a win against Marvin Vettori this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!