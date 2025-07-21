Patricio Pitbull calls for showdown with Aaron Pico following UFC 318 win

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

MMA veteran Patricio Pitbull has called for a fight against Aaron Pico in the wake of his victory at UFC 318.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

As we know, Patricio Pitbull picked up the first win of his Ultimate Fighting Championship run on Saturday night with a win over Dan Ige. While it may not have been the flashiest performance in the world, he certainly did enough to get his hand raised – and even though he’s now in his late 30s, he seems pretty set on trying to make a run for the title.

RELATED: Patricio Pitbull wants to fight Aaron Pico after UFC 318 in Bellator grudge match: “He couldn’t get to the belt”

One man we know that Pitbull is interested in fighting is none other than Aaron Pico. While Pico’s scheduled bout with Movsar Evloev may no longer be happening, he certainly appears to be interested in making his UFC debut sooner rather than later. As for Patricio, he wants to stay as active as he possibly can at this point in his career.

In the post-fight press conference, Pitbull doubled down on his desire to step into the cage and face Pico.

Pitbull doubles down on Pico fight

“I just want Aaron Pico,” Pitbull told Bloody Elbow and other reporters at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference.

“If he’s ready, I’m ready.

“Just a little problem with my nose, I cut my nose, but in two days, I am good.

“It’s not necessary,” Pitbull said of Pico potentially fighting someone else before him.

“He can make his debut in the UFC against me,” Pitbull added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe this fight is going to happen? If it does, who would you back to pick up the win and how would they get it done? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC

Paulo Costa praises coaches following victory at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025
Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier questions the judges following UFC 318 defeat to Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has questioned the judges following his defeat to Max Holloway in his retirement fight.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones sends strange messages to Daniel Cormier as rivalry continues

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has sent a series of strange messages to Daniel Cormier as their rivalry heats up once again.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for guillotine choke against Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for the guillotine choke when he had Max Holloway hurt at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway sends great message to retiring Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 battle

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway sent a message of positivity to Dustin Poirier in the wake of their UFC 318 main event last night.

Dana White Jon Jones

Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025
Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori, UFC 318, Bonus, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 Bonus Report: Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

The Octagon returned to Louisian for tonight’s UFC 318 event, and five fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the main event trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between former title challenger Paulo Costa and rising contender Roman Kopylov.