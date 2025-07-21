Patricio Pitbull calls for showdown with Aaron Pico following UFC 318 win

MMA veteran Patricio Pitbull has called for a fight against Aaron Pico in the wake of his victory at UFC 318.

As we know, Patricio Pitbull picked up the first win of his Ultimate Fighting Championship run on Saturday night with a win over Dan Ige. While it may not have been the flashiest performance in the world, he certainly did enough to get his hand raised – and even though he’s now in his late 30s, he seems pretty set on trying to make a run for the title.

One man we know that Pitbull is interested in fighting is none other than Aaron Pico. While Pico’s scheduled bout with Movsar Evloev may no longer be happening, he certainly appears to be interested in making his UFC debut sooner rather than later. As for Patricio, he wants to stay as active as he possibly can at this point in his career.

In the post-fight press conference, Pitbull doubled down on his desire to step into the cage and face Pico.