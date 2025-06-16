Israel Adesanya can’t stand one ranked UFC welterweight: ‘I hate him, bro’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

Israel Adesanya is not a fan of one well-known UFC welterweight.

Israel Adesanya

This past Saturday, Kamaru Usman stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since Oct. 2023. After healing from nagging injuries, “The Nigerian Nightmare” faced Joaquin Buckley. Ahead of the UFC Atlanta main event, many felt that this would be another case of the old guard being phased out. Instead, Usman’s grappling gave “New Mansa” significant problems. While Buckley was dangerous in the final round, it wasn’t enough. Usman scored the unanimous decision victory.

Adesanya watched the fight in support of Usman, and he shared a negative opinion of Buckley.

In a reaction video posted on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya said that the only props he’d give to Joaquin Buckley is his highlight reel knockout over Impa Kasanganay. Otherwise, “The Last Stylebender” loathes “New Mansa” (via MMAFighting).

“I hate this [expletive], bro,” Adesanya said. “I don’t even use the word ‘hate’ lightly but I hate this [expletive], bro. Something about him just [expletive] annoys me. The coolest thing about him is that kick. I respect that.

“Literally, I’m just trying to chill, talk. ‘Hey man, we’ve gotta get this going, duh duh duh duh duh duh,’ like he’s rapping. Every single time. He’s just so [expletive] annoying. At one point I literally walked away while he was talking … and I think he didn’t like that, so he went against me since then. But [expletive] the dude. Maybe I’m a hater, bro. Maybe I’m just a hater.”

Perhaps the beef also stems from Buckley making a joke at the expense of Adesanya. The No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight joked that a breakdown of Adesanya that he shared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” led to “Izzy’s” three-fight losing streak. Adesanya hasn’t picked up a win since his renowned knockout over Alex Pereira back in 2023.

