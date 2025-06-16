Dana White calls Dustin Poirier ‘one of the all-time greats’ ahead of UFC 318 farewell fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has major praise for Dustin Poirier before “The Diamond’s” swan song.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White

Poirier is scheduled to have the final pro MMA fight of his career on July 19. He will have the hometown advantage, as the fight will be held in New Orleans. Poirier will meet a familiar foe in Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318.

Before Poirier steps inside the Octagon one last time, the UFC boss has lauded “The Diamond’s” accomplishments.

Dustin Poirier Gets Huge Praise From Dana White

WDSU News spoke to Dana White, who put Dustin Poirier on quite the pedestal (via MMAFighting).

“Actually, he’s ranked No. 5 in the world right now in the lightweight division,” White said about Poirier. “He’s a guy who’s held his position in the top 10 in the sport for a very long time. He’s achieved a lot.

“He’s one of the all-time greats. Thousands of people have fought in the UFC, I don’t know where I could rank him but he’s one of the all-time greats.”

White also said the entire UFC 318 event revolves around Poirier’s sendoff.

“Throughout the world, Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White said. “He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans so here we are.”

Despite already having two wins over Max Holloway, Poirier figures to be in for another competitive standup affair to cap off his career. Holloway will also enter the bout with newfound motivation, as he has made the move to lightweight. The last time Holloway fought at 155 pounds, he delivered one of the most memorable knockouts of all time against Justin Gaethje.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

