VIDEO | Watch the official ONE Fight Night 35 weigh-ins
Sixteen martial artists must clear their final hurdles before competing at ONE Fight Night 35. Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger headline the card for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.
Official weigh-ins and hydration tests take place at 6 p.m. ICT/7 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, for ONE Fight Night 35 in Bangkok, Thailand. Every athlete must hit their contracted weight and pass hydration testing.
Buntan carries championship experience into her title opportunity against the dangerous Austrian challenger. Moreover, the Filipino-American kickboxing queen seeks to join Stamp Fairtex and former teammate Janet Todd as the only female two-sport World Champions in ONE history. Her kickboxing credentials provide confidence heading into Muay Thai territory.
Hemetsberger enters with tremendous momentum after her spectacular KO victory over Vanessa Romanowski earned her a six-figure contract. The 26-year-old Austrian aims to make history by becoming her country’s first ONE World Champion. Her recent finishing ability suggests she poses serious threats to any opponent.
The co-main event features a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash between #2-ranked Bampara Kouyate and #3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn. The winner likely earns the next shot at Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s belt. Both fighters bring impressive momentum into their title eliminator.
ONE Fight Night 35 showcases elite matchmaking across disciplines
Adrian Lee faces Tye Ruotolo in one of the card’s most intriguing bouts when the undefeated 19-year-old prodigy battles the submission grappling champion. Lee has finished all three opponents since joining ONE in 2024 while earning $50,000 bonuses for each performance. The teenage sensation tests himself against elite competition.
Ruotolo finally makes his MMA debut after years dominating submission grappling competition. The 22-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu dynamo owns eight submission grappling victories in ONE Championship. His twin brother Kade also reigns as lightweight submission grappling champion.
Featherweight MMA action features undefeated Akbar Abdullaev against Ibragim Dauev. Both fighters enter with perfect promotional records. The winner positions himself for potential title consideration in the stacked featherweight division.
