VIDEO | Watch the official ONE Fight Night 35 weigh-ins

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2025

Sixteen martial artists must clear their final hurdles before competing at ONE Fight Night 35. Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger headline the card for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Jackie Buntan

Official weigh-ins and hydration tests take place at 6 p.m. ICT/7 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, for ONE Fight Night 35 in Bangkok, Thailand. Every athlete must hit their contracted weight and pass hydration testing.

Buntan carries championship experience into her title opportunity against the dangerous Austrian challenger. Moreover, the Filipino-American kickboxing queen seeks to join Stamp Fairtex and former teammate Janet Todd as the only female two-sport World Champions in ONE history. Her kickboxing credentials provide confidence heading into Muay Thai territory.

Hemetsberger enters with tremendous momentum after her spectacular KO victory over Vanessa Romanowski earned her a six-figure contract. The 26-year-old Austrian aims to make history by becoming her country’s first ONE World Champion. Her recent finishing ability suggests she poses serious threats to any opponent.

The co-main event features a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash between #2-ranked Bampara Kouyate and #3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn. The winner likely earns the next shot at Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s belt. Both fighters bring impressive momentum into their title eliminator.

ONE Fight Night 35 showcases elite matchmaking across disciplines

Adrian Lee faces Tye Ruotolo in one of the card’s most intriguing bouts when the undefeated 19-year-old prodigy battles the submission grappling champion. Lee has finished all three opponents since joining ONE in 2024 while earning $50,000 bonuses for each performance. The teenage sensation tests himself against elite competition.

Ruotolo finally makes his MMA debut after years dominating submission grappling competition. The 22-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu dynamo owns eight submission grappling victories in ONE Championship. His twin brother Kade also reigns as lightweight submission grappling champion.

Featherweight MMA action features undefeated Akbar Abdullaev against Ibragim Dauev. Both fighters enter with perfect promotional records. The winner positions himself for potential title consideration in the stacked featherweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Bampara Kouyate

Bampara Kouyate anticipates thrilling contest with Shadow Singha Mawynn: "It's gonna be a tough fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2025
Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Former ONE World Champions Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam clash at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Aung La N Sang seeks to prove his championship days aren’t finished. The Myanmar legend faces Zebaztian Kadestam in a middleweight MMA clash between former ONE World Title holders.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn predicts explosive finish: "Someone is getting a knockout in this fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn expects fireworks when he faces Bampara Kouyate in their potential ONE World Title eliminator. The Thai striker believes his elbow work and finishing ability will prove decisive against the tall French-Malian contender.

Selina Flores
ONE Championship

Marie McManamon receives chance at redemption against Selina Flores at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Marie McManamon seeks to erase the memory of her promotional debut disappointment. The English-Irish striker faces dangerous newcomer Selina Flores in her most important career crossroads.

Ibragim Dauev
ONE Championship

Ibragim Dauev vows to control pace against Akbar Abdullaev: "Not going to play by his rules"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2025

Ibragim Dauev enters his biggest career test with unwavering confidence in his game plan. The undefeated Russian believes his approach will neutralize Abdullaev’s perfect finishing record and elite ranking.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali promises to show more than punching power: "I needed to switch my style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025
Akbar Abdullaev Tang Kai ONE Fight Night 27
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev plans to use ONE Fight Night 35 as catalyst for Tang Kai rematch: "I don't have the belt, so I don't feel like a champion"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025

Akbar Abdullaev carries the sting of missed opportunity into his next championship chase. The undefeated featherweight seeks redemption after his title dreams slipped away due to a critical scale failure against Tang Kai.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues backs Austrian teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "Now her time has come"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees championship destiny in her training partner’s immediate future. The ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion believes Stella Hemetsberger possesses every quality needed to capture strawweight gold against elite opposition.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga forced out of first ONE World Title defense: "It is heartbreaking"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Denice Zamboanga suffered a crushing blow to her championship plans when medical issues forced her withdrawal from ONE 173. She must postpone her first title defense against Ayaka Miura due to health concerns beyond her control.

Asadula Imangazaliev
ONE Championship

Asadula Imangazaliev targets main roster contract with ONE: "He belongs at the highest level"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025

Asadula Imangazaliev seeks the biggest victory of his undefeated career when he faces veteran opposition in his highest-profile opportunity. The Russian knockout artist battles Panpayak Jitmuangnon with a potential $100,000 contract with ONE Championship hanging in the balance.