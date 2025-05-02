Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou speaks out after involvement in fatal vehicle crash in Cameroon
Francis Ngannou has broken his silence after he was involved in a fatal vehicle accident in his home country of Cameroon.
Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion. Given that he vacated that title to leave the promotion, he remains the lineal heavyweight king in MMA. Unfortunately, he is dealing with yet another unspeakable tragedy in his life outside the cage. Just years after the passing of his infant son, Ngannou was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Cameroon. The incident left a 17-year-old girl dead.
Outside of a few reports from reputable Cameroonian media outlets, details on the incident have been scarce. That is due in large part to the silence from Ngannou.
The former UFC champion has now spoken out on the terrible tragedy that occurred.
“From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports. “I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”
Ngannou also clarified that he has not been able to speak publicly about the incident because it is still ongoing. For that reason, he is also unable to say more than he did to TMZ Sports.
Will Francis Ngannou fight again?
Ngannou, who migrated to France as a teenager, is one of the best heavyweights in MMA history. He is known for his staggering knockout power. He holds victories over a slew of legendary fighters. Highlights of his resume include wins over Curtis Blaydes (twice) Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, and Stipe Miocic — all KOs.
After winning the UFC title with a knockout of Miocic, and defending it with a decision win over Ciryl Gane, he parted ways with the UFC, and signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He debuted with the PFL last year, walking through the fearsome Renan Fereira inside a round. Between his UFC and PFL fights, he also competed in two blockbuster boxing matches. First, he shocked the world by pushing heavyweight legend Tyson Fury to the limit over 10 rounds. Then, he suffered a knockout loss in a fight with long-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.
The expectation has long been that the 38-year-old will fight again. However, it’s unclear if his next appearance will be contested under boxing or MMA rules. One way or the other, he is clearly dealing with more important things at the moment.
The team at BJPENN.com sends it condolences to the family of the victim of the crash, as well as Francis Ngannou himself.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
