Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou speaks out after involvement in fatal vehicle crash in Cameroon

Francis Ngannou has broken his silence after he was involved in a fatal vehicle accident in his home country of Cameroon.

Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion. Given that he vacated that title to leave the promotion, he remains the lineal heavyweight king in MMA. Unfortunately, he is dealing with yet another unspeakable tragedy in his life outside the cage. Just years after the passing of his infant son, Ngannou was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Cameroon. The incident left a 17-year-old girl dead.

Outside of a few reports from reputable Cameroonian media outlets, details on the incident have been scarce. That is due in large part to the silence from Ngannou.

The former UFC champion has now spoken out on the terrible tragedy that occurred.

“From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports. “I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”

Ngannou also clarified that he has not been able to speak publicly about the incident because it is still ongoing. For that reason, he is also unable to say more than he did to TMZ Sports.