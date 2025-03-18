UFC legend explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria would be an ‘insult’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

One legendary UFC name finds it insulting for Islam Makhachev to be asked to fight Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev has made it clear that he’d rather fight an established contender at 155 pounds over another featherweight. Makhachev scored two wins over Alexander Volkanovski when “The Great” was the 145-pound champion. With Topuria moving up to lightweight, Makhachev would prefer if “El Matador” wins a No. 1 contender fight.

A prominent name in UFC history agrees with the lightweight champion.

Chael Sonnen Thinks Makhachev Would Be Insulted By Topuria Fight Request

On a recent edition of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy,” Chael Sonnen said that Islam Makhachev has no fear of a showdown with Ilia Topuria. With that said, he believes the champion from Dagestan would be insulted by having to defend his gold against another featherweight (via MMAJunkie).

“My first sense is that’s fake news, and it’s a real insult to Islam,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier. “I don’t believe that Islam’s scared to fight anybody. I think the evidence of that fact would be the fact that he switched opponents and took on ‘Money’ Moicano with no training camp, no preparation, just because it’s the right thing to do, and made sure that the golden rule was followed, which is the show must go forward.”

Sonnen isn’t exactly sold on the idea that Topuria will be Makhachev’s next title challenger.

“I don’t believe it to be any more than a rumor. I also think it’s a little bit insulting to be the one to have to ask Islam, ‘Will you fight a ’45 pounder’ considering that would make the third ’45 pounder that Islam was forced to face. And the only thing Islam has ever told us is that he himself would like to change weights. So, if he himself is not allowed to do the one thing that they’re asking him to do three times over, I’m light on that. I don’t think it happens.”

Ariel Helwani had reported that the UFC was looking into Makhachev vs. Topuria possibly as early as International Fight Week. UFC CEO Dana White has publicly said there’s no guarantee that “El Matador” is next for Makhachev. We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do.

