UFC commentator gushes over Ilia Topuria’s run: ‘It’s almost as if he bends time’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

One UFC commentator continues to be amazed by the current run Ilia Topuria is on.

Ilia Topuria KO Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

After knocking out two all-time greats in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway back-to-back, Topuria decided to relinquish the featherweight gold in an effort to move up to 155 pounds. While some considered it to be a bold move for Topuria, he ended up starching Charles Oliveira in the opening frame to lay claim to the UFC Lightweight Championship.

It’s clear to many that Topuria is on a special run and the UFC’s top play-by-play commentator is more impressed every time he sees the 155-pound ruler.

Ilia Topuria’s Aura

MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak to Jon Anik, who opined on Ilia Topuria’s last three outings. With scintillating victories over future UFC Hall of Famers, Anik sees why Topuria is already being compared to two of the biggest names in combat sports history.

“It is nuts, it’s like nothing I’ve seen before,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “I know sometimes I’m criticized for sounding extra hyperbolic, but calm, cool, collected doesn’t even begin to describe it. He is so matter of fact, as if the outcome is an eventuality against Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer, and now after third Hall of Famer that I don’t really know that there’s a comp.

“I mean, yes, there’s a lot of Conor McGregor parallels to be drawn, but even the way after he wins, he’s just like he doesn’t even have the desire to jump on the cage. It’s just crazy and the celebration the night before, when an athlete says things like, ‘I’m just going to collect the belt and I won it in camp,’ it’s like, yeah, but you still got to go perform on fight night. You can’t be flat on fight night.

“We used to say about Floyd Mayweather, 50-0 is 50-0, he was never flat on fight night. You still got to go out and do it. But with this guy, it is almost as if he bends time.”

Now, fans are left to wonder who is next for “El Matador.” The UFC’s lightweight division has three potential candidates for Topuria’s first title defense. While many believe that Arman Tsarukyan is deserving, Paddy Pimblett would serve as a key opponent for a highly anticipated grudge match. There’s also Justin Gaethje, who is never in a dull fight.

Ilia Topuria Jon Anik UFC

