Ilia Topuria scoffs at Max Holloway and Arman Tsarukyan: ‘You ran away’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria has had enough of two top lightweight contenders.

Ilia Topuria press conference

Topuria is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion after delivering a first-round knockout victory over Charles Oliveira to close out “International Fight Week.” It’s another accolade in the young career of “El Matador.” He vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship after handing Max Holloway his first knockout defeat.

Now, Topuria is lashing out at both Holloway and Arman Tsarukyan over recent comments.

During a Kick stream with The Nelk Boys, Topuria was asked about Arman Tsarukyan, who accused “El Matador” of ducking him. Topuria didn’t have kind words about “Akhalkalakets” (via MMAFighting).

“First of all, who gives a f*ck about him,” Topuria said. “He’s kind of weird, dude. … [He pulled out] for no reason Topuria. If you really have a serious reason, I don’t know how could it happen, but break your hand, your leg, something like that, I don’t know.

“Me? I would go, even like that inside the octagon.”

Topuria was then asked about Holloway taking issue with him wearing the BMF Championship after the two fought last year. At the time of their fight, Topuria was the 145-pound titleholder. Holloway laid claim to the BMF Championship, and he remains the titleholder. Holloway’s title wasn’t at stake for the bout.

“El Matador” thinks Holloway is crying over spilled milk.

“That’s not my problem,” Topuria said. “I just knocked him out. How can you still be the BMF if I knock you out? I told you, I pointed to the ground in the first 10 seconds. You ran away. Then I caught you anyways and I put you to sleep. And you’re still the BMF? How’s that?”

Topuria’s next challenger isn’t known at the moment. Holloway, Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett all appear to be viable options. Pimblett went face-to-face with Topuria at the conclusion of UFC 317, which didn’t leave Dana White too thrilled.

