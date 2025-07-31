Arman Tsarukyan dismisses Justin Gaethje’s UFC title demand

Arman Tsarukyan does not believe Justin Gaethje has earned another UFC title fight.

Gaethje has been adamant about receiving the next crack at the UFC Lightweight Championship. He’s even threatened retirement if he isn’t next in line for a shot at the 155-pound gold. UFC CEO Dana White has said that while he respects Gaethje, he doesn’t appreciate the demands.

No. 2-ranked lightweight Tsarukyan told Chuck Liddell on the “Out Cold Show” that “The Highlight’s” recent fights don’t exactly add up in terms of getting another crack at a world title (h/t MMAFighting).

“Of course I want Islam [Makhachev], but right now, it makes sense to fight with Gaethje, because he just beat the No. 11 or so [Rafael] Fiziev,” Tsarukyan told Chuck Liddell on his Out Cold show. “He doesn’t deserve title fight. That’s 100 percent, because he just lost [to Max] Holloway. Beat, on short notice, Fiziev. Fiziev knew about the fight five days, and he won, barely, a decision. Now he’s talking about title fight. It’s not fair. I think he’s got to beat me to deserve to fight for the title.”

Tsarukyan served as the backup fighter for the main event of UFC 317. Ultimately, Tsarukyan wasn’t needed, as Ilia Topuria and Chares Oliveira made weight for their lightweight title fight. The bout was won by Topuria via first-round knockout.

Following UFC 317, Dana White was asked if Arman Tsarukyan could receive the first crack at “El Matador.” The UFC boss said it’s unlikely, but he hinted at “Akhalkalakets” slowly making his way out of the doghouse. Tsarukyan was under scrutiny for pulling out of a planned UFC 311 title fight against Islam Makhachev mere hours before the weigh-ins.

Tsarukyan then turned down a rematch with Mateusz Gamrot because he felt the bout wasn’t big enough for his current place in the lightweight rankings. Time will tell if Tsarukyan will eventually be inside the Octagon fighting for a championship.