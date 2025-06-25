‘Liver King’ arrested after flying to Austin to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan
Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King, is in custody after flying to Austin, Texas, to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.
Johnson rose to fame a few years ago, when he began promoting a bizarre raw-meat diet, which he claimed was a driving force behind is undeniably hulk-ish physique. However, it was later discovered that he had been abusing a smorgasbord of performance-enhancing drugs—all while promoting an all-natural lifestyle. The ordeal was so scandalous that Netflix actually made a documentary about it.
Rogan, a long-time color commentator for the UFC, was a vehement critic of the Liver King for much of his 15 minutes of fame. Evidently, the disgraced liver-eater is still holding a grudge.
In a recent series of social media posts, Johnson challenged Rogan to a fight, under any rule set. To his credit, he was ready walk the walk. He actually boarded a plane to the UFC commentator’s home city of Austin in hopes of throwing down.
“Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” Johnson said. “I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt. You should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules. I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”
Liver King detained after challenging Joe Rogan
Evidently, the authorities were warned about Johnson’s violent mission—possibly by Rogan himself. Soon after arriving in Austin, Johnson was arrested for “misdemeanor terroristic threats,” according to TMZ.
The Liver King shared footage of his arrest on Instagram, which you can see above.
Rogan, who is gearing up to commentate the stacked UFC 317 card in Las Vegas this weekend, has yet to comment on the ordeal. It’s possible he never will, having far better things to do than fighting a stranger. Then again, there’s a good chance one of his guests will bring it up on a future episode of the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
