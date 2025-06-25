‘Liver King’ arrested after flying to Austin to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan

By BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King, is in custody after flying to Austin, Texas, to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Joe Rogan, Liver King, UFC

Johnson rose to fame a few years ago, when he began promoting a bizarre raw-meat diet, which he claimed was a driving force behind is undeniably hulk-ish physique. However, it was later discovered that he had been abusing a smorgasbord of performance-enhancing drugs—all while promoting an all-natural lifestyle. The ordeal was so scandalous that Netflix actually made a documentary about it.

Rogan, a long-time color commentator for the UFC, was a vehement critic of the Liver King for much of his 15 minutes of fame. Evidently, the disgraced liver-eater is still holding a grudge.

In a recent series of social media posts, Johnson challenged Rogan to a fight, under any rule set. To his credit, he was ready walk the walk. He actually boarded a plane to the UFC commentator’s home city of Austin in hopes of throwing down.

“Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” Johnson said. “I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt. You should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules. I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”

Liver King detained after challenging Joe Rogan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liver King (@liverking)

Evidently, the authorities were warned about Johnson’s violent mission—possibly by Rogan himself. Soon after arriving in Austin, Johnson was arrested for “misdemeanor terroristic threats,” according to TMZ.

The Liver King shared footage of his arrest on Instagram, which you can see above.

Rogan, who is gearing up to commentate the stacked UFC 317 card in Las Vegas this weekend, has yet to comment on the ordeal. It’s possible he never will, having far better things to do than fighting a stranger. Then again, there’s a good chance one of his guests will bring it up on a future episode of the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira

UFC 317 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira title fight

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025
Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

Ben Askren’s wife provides update on his current condition

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has provided an update on his condition as the MMA community continues to pray for his recovery.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t happy with how UFC announced heavyweight title promotion

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has given his thoughts about how the UFC announced that his son was the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier gives Jon Jones his flowers following UFC retirement announcement: “I was the best I’ve ever been when Jon beat me”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given Jon Jones his flowers in the wake of the latter’s mixed martial arts retirement.

Jon Jones
UFC

Police release new body cam footage in case against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

Albuquerque Police have released new body cam footage as Jon Jones’ latest legal troubles continue to unfold.

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush expects to "smash" Renato Moicano at UFC 317 after watching Islam Makhachev bout

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025
Diego Lopes, Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Dana White announces Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva headlines Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced a featherweight banger is set to headline Noche UFC.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: "I’m the worst possible matchup for you"

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan took aim at Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317.

Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira believes he's a better striker than Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317: "I've got heavy hands"

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes he’s a better striker than Ilia Topuria and is ready to prove it at UFC 317.

Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France expects to KO "sloppy" Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

Kai Kara-France is confident he will bring another UFC title back to New Zealand at UFC 317.