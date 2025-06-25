Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan is gunning to become a two-sport queen when she returns to action later this year.

The American striker takes on fierce challenger Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Across a four-year tenure in ONE Championship, Buntan has dominated the competition in eight appearances, losing only once during that stretch.

That lone setback came in a strawweight Muay Thai World Title fight versus former queen Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April 2022. Buntan lost a unanimous decision in that bout, but she’s clearly used that defeat as fuel for her championship aspirations.

Since then, she’s outstruck every foe to amass a four-fight winning streak. Some of those names include clinics versus Amber Kitchen and Martine Michieletto, as well as a first-round finish of Diandra Martin.

That momentum carried her to strawweight kickboxing gold in her most impressive performance at ONE 169 last November.

The American star blew everyone away as she outdid kickboxing great Anissa Meksen at her own game to win by unanimous decision and claim her first ONE World Title.

Despite her kickboxing success, Buntan’s base lies in Muay Thai, and she wants to assert herself as the fiercest female strawweight striker in the world.