Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan is gunning to become a two-sport queen when she returns to action later this year.

Jackie Buntan

The American striker takes on fierce challenger Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Across a four-year tenure in ONE Championship, Buntan has dominated the competition in eight appearances, losing only once during that stretch.

That lone setback came in a strawweight Muay Thai World Title fight versus former queen Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April 2022. Buntan lost a unanimous decision in that bout, but she’s clearly used that defeat as fuel for her championship aspirations.

Since then, she’s outstruck every foe to amass a four-fight winning streak. Some of those names include clinics versus Amber Kitchen and Martine Michieletto, as well as a first-round finish of Diandra Martin.

That momentum carried her to strawweight kickboxing gold in her most impressive performance at ONE 169 last November.

The American star blew everyone away as she outdid kickboxing great Anissa Meksen at her own game to win by unanimous decision and claim her first ONE World Title.

Despite her kickboxing success, Buntan’s base lies in Muay Thai, and she wants to assert herself as the fiercest female strawweight striker in the world.

Stella Hemetsberger looks to showcase striking superiority versus Jackie Buntan

Stella Hemetsberger has all the talent to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 35. The Austrian standout arrives in Bangkok, Thailand, riding an impressive wave of momentum.

Hemetsberger began her run in the ONE Friday Fights series, where she picked up victories in all three outings. And her most recent outing earned her a coveted US$100,000 contract.

At ONE Friday Fights 104 in April, Hemetsberger scored the first knockout win of her run versus Vanessa Romanowski, stopping her competitor with a whopping body kick. That stunning finish showcased her finishing ability on the biggest stage, landing her a ticket to the main roster.

However, with every win, the competition only grows sterner. Awaiting her now is the ultimate test against one of the planet’s most highly regarded female strikers in Jackie Buntan – a prodigy of striking legend Janet Todd.

But Hemetsberger believes she can shock the world in her mainstage debut. And the aggressive style that launched her up the ladder could prove problematic for Buntan.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jackie Buntan ONE Championship

Related

Superbon Singha Mawynn

Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as "must-win" scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025
ONE 173
ONE Championship

Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Japan has a deep history of combat sports, and ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is basking in it ahead of his World Title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo.

ONE 173
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces two title fights for ONE 173 in November

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Championship announced two massive bouts for its second monumental event in Japan this year. The promotion heads to Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, for ONE 173.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam gunning for ONE Championship contract at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Thai knockout artist Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai hopes to secure a main roster contract with ONE Championship when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: "I'm the greatest of them all"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty responds to Yuki Yoza's call out: "He talks better than he fights"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza has set his sights on ONE Championship gold. But ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty is far from impressed by the Japanese standout.

Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo shares prediction for fight vs Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is gearing up to face fellow renowned striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 114. And he’s under no false pretenses of what to expect.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts atomweight crown on line versus Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her strap against Swedish striker Johanna Persson, ONE Championship has announced.

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex hoping for end-of-year return to ONE

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2025

Former three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex’s absence from competition has been felt by many of her fans. But the Thai superstar spoke out to give a glimmer of hope on when she plans to return.