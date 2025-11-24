Max Holloway scoffs at fans who don’t think he’s the best UFC boxer

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 24, 2025
Max Holloway UFC fighter introduction

Max Holloway believes that he is the best boxer on the UFC roster, and he’s lashing out at anyone who thinks differently.

Holloway has been renowned for his boxing and toughness over the years. He has only been knocked out once in his pro MMA career and that was against current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

Holloway knows that there are fans who put Topuria in front of him on the list of top boxers in UFC because of the loss back in 2024. In a new video posted on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung’s YouTube channel, Holloway said no one can change his opinion about who the best boxer in MMA truly is (via MMAJunkie).

“A lot of people are going to tell me you’re not because of the fight with Ilia, but It is what it is, bro,” Holloway said. “That’s your problem. If you don’t think I’m the best boxer in the UFC, that’s something you need to take up with yourself. When I look myself in the mirror, I tell myself I’m the best boxer in the UFC and that’s why I am one of the best fighters in the world. You just need self confidence. No internet guy that lives with his mom, that’s talking to me on his mom’s internet, is ever going to shake me.”

Outside of Holloway and Topuria, former UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena has also been in the conversation for the best boxer in UFC. Maddalena recently told Newsweek Sports that he doesn’t think the debate makes much sense to begin with.

“That’s kind of a crazy argument,” Maddalena said. “I’ve never even had a boxing match. How could I be the best boxer? I look at boxing as a sport of its own. Am I one of the best punchers? Maybe. I don’t really ride into that sort of thing too much. Appreciate it, but I think boxing is a completely different sport.”

