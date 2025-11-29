Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas booked for UFC 324 in clash of ex-champs

Alexa Grasso versus Rose Namajunas is set for UFC 324 and will help kick off the promotion’s 2026 campaign in a big way.

The former flyweight champion and former strawweight champion, respectively, will throw down as Grasso versus Najamunas will see the winner make a strong leap forward within the 125-pound hierarchy. This contest takes place on the preliminary portion of the event, which speaks to the depth of UFC’s kickoff effort on their new media rights deal with Paramount.

This will also be an intriguing card, as while it is a numbered event, this is the first card that will mark the end of the pay-per-view era for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Grasso looks to return to the win column after back-to-back defeats to current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and the potential next challenger for the 125-pound title, Natalia Silva.

Namajunas has had losses to top flyweight contenders like Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield, bookending a string of wins amassed at 125 pounds. The former two-time champion at 115 pounds could positively inform a path to getting a crack at becoming a two-division champ by beating not just a former flyweight champion but someone in Grasso who specifically has a win over the current champ, Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas bolsters an ever-growing UFC 324

Alexa Grasso versus Rose Namajunas is a great contest that further fleshes out an intriguing UFC 324, which has multiple title bouts. On January 24th, the headline attraction will see Justin Gaethje take on Paddy Pimblett. Gaethje will attempt to become a multi-time interim UFC lightweight champion while Pimblett looks to secure his ticket for a clash with divisional kingpin Ilia Topuria at a later juncture next year.

The long-awaited bantamweight championship clash between reigning champ Kayla Harrison and returning titleholder Amanda Nunes will serve as the co-main event clash of UFC 324.

