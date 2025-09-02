Tom Aspinall’s father leaves door open for possible boxing match

By Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He has been an absolute force of nature since arriving on the mixed martial arts scene, and in his next outing, he’ll attempt to successfully defend the belt against Ciryl Gane. Beyond that, though, if he wins, it’s not clear as to how many other clear contenders there are in the division.

RELATED: Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for recent UFC run of form

Aspinall has always struggled with getting opponents to fight him. We all know that Jon Jones wasn’t interested in stepping into the cage with him, and inactivity has been one of the only real things that has harmed Tom’s career over the years – and it’s rarely been his fault.

In a recent interview, his dad Andy Aspinall gave his thoughts on Tom’s future.

Aspinall’s father discusses boxing match

“He’ll have a fight now and hopefully he’ll have a fight January and hopefully I’d like him to headline a card in England if he wants to do that again,” Andy said on Tom’s YouTube channel. “And then just see what he wants to do from that. If he’s not bothered about the money, I’d love him to have a very highly paid boxing match for the money.

“The money’s there and I don’t see why somebody as talented as Tom shouldn’t have a piece of that money when the boxers are getting a hundred times more, more than a hundred times more. The UFC ain’t paying that type of money. If they would, it would be great and he could get the money, but I think these one percent of people who are very, very good should get paid.

“Tom’s money, some people say it’s good, compared to a [soccer] player, an American footballer who we’ve talked to when we’re in America, he’s earning a tiny fraction of what they’re earning and he’s one of the best in the world at doing what he does and not getting paid enough. And it’s very dangerous, so when he’s got enough to get out of it, I’d say get out of it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Tom Aspinall UFC

