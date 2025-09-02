Tom Aspinall’s father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He has been an absolute force of nature since arriving on the mixed martial arts scene, and in his next outing, he’ll attempt to successfully defend the belt against Ciryl Gane. Beyond that, though, if he wins, it’s not clear as to how many other clear contenders there are in the division.

Aspinall has always struggled with getting opponents to fight him. We all know that Jon Jones wasn’t interested in stepping into the cage with him, and inactivity has been one of the only real things that has harmed Tom’s career over the years – and it’s rarely been his fault.

In a recent interview, his dad Andy Aspinall gave his thoughts on Tom’s future.