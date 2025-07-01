Ilia Topuria gives his thoughts on possible UFC title fight against Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has given his thoughts on a potential title fight against Justin Gaethje.

Last weekend, Ilia Topuria cemented his position as the #1 pound for pound fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was able to defeat Charles Oliveira to capture the lightweight title, joining a small group of people who have been able to win belts in two different divisions.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to the next challenge for Topuria. There are a handful of interesting options out there for him, and one of the big ones right now is Paddy Pimblett. Beyond that, though, some fans are more interested in seeing Ilia square off with veteran Justin Gaethje.

After the fight, Topuria gave his candid thoughts on a possible showdown with ‘The Highlight’.