Ilia Topuria discusses his submission threat ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight

By Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer

Ilia Topuria has discussed his submission prowess and how he could use it in a possible showdown against Islam Makhachev.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is the UFC lightweight champion. At UFC 324, he will be watching closely as Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett collide for the interim UFC lightweight championship, with the winner going on to face ‘El Matador’ for the undisputed belt at some point later in 2026.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev unsure if he’ll ever return to lightweight, remains interested in Ilia Topuria fight

In addition to that, though, Topuria also has his eyes set on potentially claiming a third world title in the UFC, something which has never been done before. If he does attempt that feat, he will likely do so against Islam Makhachev, someone who he initially wanted to face for the 155-pound strap before Islam made the decision to go up to welterweight.

In a recent interview, Topuria gave his thoughts on how he believes his ground game would match up against Makhachev.

 

Topuria contemplates submitting Makhachev

“I consider my strong point to be on the ground, but lately I’ve accepted that it is not what the public wants to see, although with Islam perhaps it is something that the public wants to see,” Topuria told Eldo Berdan MMA.

“To dominate him standing up, to give him three or four punches in the spot where I have to hit him, and then to submit him in front of Khabib and if he wants to pass, I’ll gladly step on his head too,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

