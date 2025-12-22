Tony Ferguson reveals severe injury he endured during UFC losing streak

By Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025
Tony Ferguson Misfits Boxing

Tony Ferguson has revealed a big injury problem he was dealing with in the midst of his losing streak in the UFC.

This past weekend, Tony Ferguson moved to 2-0 since his transition into boxing with a nice win over Warren Spencer. Of course, while many of his loyal fans are happy to see him finding success in combat sports once again, it’s hard to forget the historic losing streak they also had to endure at the end of Tony’s run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ferguson was once considered to be the best lightweight on the planet, but after not quite being able to make the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight work on five separate occasions, a loss to Justin Gaethje sent him on a real spiral.

In a recent interview, Ferguson spoke about some of the things that he was dealing with during that period of time.

Ferguson reveals injury he suffered during UFC losing run

“For the longest time it would hurt to get out of bed and put my feet on the floor. You’re talking about for around a year-and-a-half my legs were broken.

“This was during the pandemic, around [the Gaethje fight]. I just did not prepare the same. When I prepared for Khabib we were not conditioning our shins and s—. I was preparing for sambo, I was going to throw this dude right on his f—ing back and embarrass him in his own sport.

“So they switch opponents up and my body took a f—ing healing. I wanted to go out there and demonstrate to people how f—ing tough we were as f—ing human beings. There was a lot that went on and a lot of mental weight that I thought I could handle.

“I put it on myself and it dragged me the f— down. That was my own fault and I did that, it took a lot for me to beat the s— out of myself to be able to snap out of it like how I did.”

