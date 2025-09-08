Sean Strickland slams Caio Borralho following his loss at UFC Paris

UFC veteran Sean Strickland has questioned Caio Borralho’s preparation following his one-sided defeat at UFC Paris.

Last weekend at UFC Paris, Caio Borralho fell to a decision loss at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov. As a result, Caio’s push for a UFC middleweight title shot has stalled. As we look ahead to the future, it’s not clear as to what direction he’ll go in next as the Fighting Nerds star attempts to re-group and find out where exactly things went wrong.

One man who knows what it feels like to hold gold at 185 pounds is none other than Sean Strickland. We all know that Sean has never been one to shy away from giving his opinion, and as it turns out, that extends to Borralho – who he’s actually friends with.

In a recent tweet, Strickland had the following to say about Borralho opting to cut weight twice in preparation for this bout, once in order to be a back-up at UFC 319.