Sean Strickland slams Caio Borralho following his loss at UFC Paris

By Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC veteran Sean Strickland has questioned Caio Borralho’s preparation following his one-sided defeat at UFC Paris.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC

Last weekend at UFC Paris, Caio Borralho fell to a decision loss at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov. As a result, Caio’s push for a UFC middleweight title shot has stalled. As we look ahead to the future, it’s not clear as to what direction he’ll go in next as the Fighting Nerds star attempts to re-group and find out where exactly things went wrong.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Nassourdine Imavov’s UFC Paris win over Caio Borralho

One man who knows what it feels like to hold gold at 185 pounds is none other than Sean Strickland. We all know that Sean has never been one to shy away from giving his opinion, and as it turns out, that extends to Borralho – who he’s actually friends with.

In a recent tweet, Strickland had the following to say about Borralho opting to cut weight twice in preparation for this bout, once in order to be a back-up at UFC 319.

Strickland unloads on Borralho

“Caio is my buddy but hes an idiot. He trained with us and was useless.

“Me “whats wrong with you”

Caio “Im cutting, im an alternate”

“So you’re giving up 4 weeks of your camp cutting weight twice while having a fight coming up?

“Whoever told you to do that, please hit him.”

Do you agree with Sean Strickland’s view on this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Caio Borralho Sean Strickland UFC

