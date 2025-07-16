Former UFC champion was ‘shocked’ by Ilia Topuria’s KO over Charles Oliveira

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was shocked by the nature of Ilia Topuria’s knockout win over Charles Oliveira.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is rapidly turning into the biggest star in mixed martial arts. In addition to his heroics down at featherweight, he’s now become a two-weight world champion after knocking out Charles Oliveira in his last outing. As you can imagine, that was enough to raise quite a few eyebrows – even from those who were previously doubting him.

At this point, Topuria vs just about anybody would be a big draw. He has a huge fanbase in Spain, he’s becoming bigger by the day in the United States, and he’s still just 28 years of age. Who knows where he could be in just twelve months’ time and beyond that, where he could be in a couple of years?

One man who took real notice of what Topuria did was Eddie Alvarez. In a recent interview, he stressed how special ‘El Matador’ really is.