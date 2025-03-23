Sean Brady says title fight is close following dominant UFC London win over Leon Edwards

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Sean Brady feels he made quite the statement by submitting Leon Edwards in enemy territory.

Sean Brady

Brady took a short notice fight against Edwards in the main event of UFC London. Edwards was going to face Jack Della Maddalena, but plans changed when Shavkat Rakhmonov couldn’t accept the May 10 date to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Brady made the most of his opportunity, keeping Edwards grounded before securing a fourth-round guillotine choke for the win.

Brady believes he’s now closer than ever to receiving a crack at UFC gold.

Sean Brady On UFC Title Shot: ‘I’m Right There’

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, Sean Brady expressed his belief that he’s looked better than many top contenders such as Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena.

“Yeah, I mean, you tell me,” Brady said. “Is it a statement coming in here and beating Leon in his hometown? I think so. If you look at Ian’s last performance, and Shavkat wasn’t great, Jack’s fight before that he was losing to Gilbert Burns before he wasn’t. I just dominated Gilbert Burns, I just dominated Leon Edwards. So, I think I’m right there.”

Brady went on to say that he had a better showing against Edwards than Belal Muhammad did.

“I think I did a lot better than Belal did,” Brady said. “I think Belal lost a couple of rounds, he had his back taken for an entire round. I think it was 3-2 when they fought. I dominated Leon every round. No one ever did it like me, and then I submitted him and made him quit in front of his hometown. If we were in Philly, you ain’t making me quit in my hometown, I’ll tell you that. I’m going to sleep, son. So, just remember that.”

Going into UFC London, Brady believed that Edwards was more focused on his beef with Muhammad than their fight. Now, Brady is on the ascend, while “Rocky” is in the midst of a steep decline. Time will tell what the UFC matchmakers have in mind for Brady, but one would think he’ll at least be considered for a No. 1 contender fight.

