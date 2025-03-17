Former UFC star calls Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move premature
A former UFC star has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s impending move up to the promotion’s lightweight division.
As we know, Ilia Topuria is set for a stint at 155 pounds after winning the world title at featherweight. Some were taken by surprise by this decision, given that he’s only defended the strap once since winning it. With that being said, he clearly has his eyes on an even bigger accomplishment as he pushes for superstardom.
There are mixed opinions on Topuria’s move, as we’ve already stated. Alas, if we get a superfight between him and Islam Makhachev out if it, we don’t think many will be complaining.
Recently, UFC legend and former champion Matt Serra weighed in on the situation.
Serra’s view on Topuria’s lightweight move
“I think it’s gonna be interesting to see him at 155,” Serra said on The Overdogs Podcast.
“I would’ve liked to seen him at 145 a little bit more. I feel like he had some big wins obviously with [Alexander] Volkanowski and Max Holloway, but I think it might be a little premature to go up.
“Not that he couldn’t [win the lightweight title], I’m sure he could do it, but why not be a savage and clear out that division even more?” Serra continued.
“You got Diego Lopes, you got other guys down there that are dangerous. I would’ve liked to seen him fight there a little more,” Serra concluded.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Now, it’s time to sit back and wait to see what is going to happen as Ilia Topuria continues to build his legacy.
What do you believe is going to happen when Ilia Topuria makes the switch up to lightweight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
