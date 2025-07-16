UFC 318 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 BMF title fight
In the main event of UFC 318, the BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway defends the strap in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a -132 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +104 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the BMF title fight at UFC 318, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are leaning toward Poirier getting the job done in his retirement fight and going 3-0 against Holloway in his career.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3:
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Those are my two favorite fighters. But I think Max finally gets the win. I want Dustin to get the win in his retirement fight, but these guys are too evenly matched for Dustin to win all three.
Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one, both of them are studs and legends. I think Max has a chip on his shoulder to get the job done. I’ll lean Max, but man, whoever wins, I’ll be happy.
Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I’ve always been team Max, but I got Dustin Poirier. I think Dustin is going to go out with a big win here.
Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Poirier is 2-0 against Holloway and is fighting at 155, where Poirier has had more success. It’s his retirement fight in his hometown, and I think he ends his career with a win.
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Poirier still. I think he is coming motivated and hungry to end his career with a win at home. He’s also 2-0 against Max, and he has his number.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Man, I like both guys, but I think Dustin Poirier gets it done again and rides off into the sunset.
Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: I love Max Holloway, but I’ve been seeing Dustin Poirier train at ATT, and he looks as good as ever. I have to go with Poirier, but it should be another all-time classic fight.
***
Fighters picking Max Holloway: Steve Garcia, Marcus McGhee
Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Max Griffin, Eryk Anders, Diego Ferreira, Drakkar Klose, Austen Lane
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC