UFC 318 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 BMF title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3:

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Those are my two favorite fighters. But I think Max finally gets the win. I want Dustin to get the win in his retirement fight, but these guys are too evenly matched for Dustin to win all three.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one, both of them are studs and legends. I think Max has a chip on his shoulder to get the job done. I’ll lean Max, but man, whoever wins, I’ll be happy.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I’ve always been team Max, but I got Dustin Poirier. I think Dustin is going to go out with a big win here.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Poirier is 2-0 against Holloway and is fighting at 155, where Poirier has had more success. It’s his retirement fight in his hometown, and I think he ends his career with a win.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Poirier still. I think he is coming motivated and hungry to end his career with a win at home. He’s also 2-0 against Max, and he has his number.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Man, I like both guys, but I think Dustin Poirier gets it done again and rides off into the sunset.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: I love Max Holloway, but I’ve been seeing Dustin Poirier train at ATT, and he looks as good as ever. I have to go with Poirier, but it should be another all-time classic fight.

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Steve Garcia, Marcus McGhee

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Max Griffin, Eryk Anders, Diego Ferreira, Drakkar Klose, Austen Lane