Dustin Poirier expects to feel ‘free’ from fighting after UFC 318 retirement

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken candidly about his impending retirement this weekend at UFC 318.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time. He will do so to battle Max Holloway for the BMF title, and win or lose, he will put his gloves in the middle of the cage when it’s all said and done. Given what he’s achieved in this sport, it’s easy to see why so many fans are feeling quite emotional about saying goodbye to ‘The Diamond’.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier has high expectations for his retirement fight against Max Holloway: “I want a war”

Alas, Poirier has had a truly excellent career full of some wonderful moments. He may never have become undisputed champion, but in the grand scheme of things, he’ll still go down in history as one of the best lightweights to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ahead of fight night, Poirier spoke openly about his upcoming retirement and what he expects from the process.