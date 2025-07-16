Dustin Poirier expects to feel ‘free’ from fighting after UFC 318 retirement

By Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken candidly about his impending retirement this weekend at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time. He will do so to battle Max Holloway for the BMF title, and win or lose, he will put his gloves in the middle of the cage when it’s all said and done. Given what he’s achieved in this sport, it’s easy to see why so many fans are feeling quite emotional about saying goodbye to ‘The Diamond’.

Alas, Poirier has had a truly excellent career full of some wonderful moments. He may never have become undisputed champion, but in the grand scheme of things, he’ll still go down in history as one of the best lightweights to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ahead of fight night, Poirier spoke openly about his upcoming retirement and what he expects from the process.

Poirier looks ahead to MMA retirement

“It’s more a way of life,” he said.

“So when I lay the gloves down and I’m actually free from fighting, I don’t know. I’ve got to go through it to get there. I don’t know what the mindset is there… I’ve been doing this since I was 17-years-old, this is a way of life.

“Like I said I have to get up and run, go to the gym, hang out with my friends on the mats and learn new techniques and stuff. I’ve been doing it for longer than I haven’t been doing it so it’s going to be a hurdle when it’s all said and done and I’m really retired, but I’ll get through it.”

