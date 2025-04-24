Anthony Smith says he’s at peace before upcoming UFC retirement fight

UFC veteran Anthony Smith has said that he’s accepted his impending retirement ahead of his clash with Zhang Mingyang.

On Saturday night, Anthony Smith will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time in his career. He has been through some real ups and downs in his mixed martial arts career, but he will have one more opportunity to prove himself to the world before he rides off into the sunset. It’s been a tough few years for ‘Lionheart’ after the death of his friend and coach Scott Morton, but he seems to be in a better place now.

RELATED: Retiring UFC veteran Anthony Smith reveals plans to start Power Slap feeder league

Nonetheless, Smith has decided that now is the time to close the book on his career. He’ll hope that he can go out on top, but Mingyang is going to serve as stiff opposition. Either way, he’ll want to leave the sport in style, and we’re excited to see what comes of his performance.

Ahead of fight night, Smith has made it known that he’s accepted the reality of his upcoming retirement.