Anthony Smith says he’s at peace before upcoming UFC retirement fight

By Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC veteran Anthony Smith has said that he’s accepted his impending retirement ahead of his clash with Zhang Mingyang.

On Saturday night, Anthony Smith will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time in his career. He has been through some real ups and downs in his mixed martial arts career, but he will have one more opportunity to prove himself to the world before he rides off into the sunset. It’s been a tough few years for ‘Lionheart’ after the death of his friend and coach Scott Morton, but he seems to be in a better place now.

Nonetheless, Smith has decided that now is the time to close the book on his career. He’ll hope that he can go out on top, but Mingyang is going to serve as stiff opposition. Either way, he’ll want to leave the sport in style, and we’re excited to see what comes of his performance.

Ahead of fight night, Smith has made it known that he’s accepted the reality of his upcoming retirement.

Smith discusses UFC retirement fight

“I’ve accepted it,” Smith told MMA Junkie on Wednesday. “Scottie dying changed it for me. I’m actually having a fairly fun week, but this isn’t something I want to get used to, having fights with that missing piece in our crew. Even the nighttimes are a little bit different. Instead of sitting around listening to him snore while he falls asleep randomly, we’re now telling jokes about it. It’s just different. It feels different, so I don’t feel like I’m leaving something that I’ve had for a long time. Because this is totally different.

“I’m in a unique situation where guys don’t really get the chance to live and breathe in their retirement fights and all the things that come with it. I’m really fortunate. I get to say my goodbyes in the way that I want to. Even though I’ll still be around, but as an athlete, this will be the last of a lot of different things. Some of them good, some of them bad.”

Will Anthony Smith win his final fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

