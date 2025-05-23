UFC star Ilia Topuria’s former head coach explains the two parting ways
UFC star Ilia Topuria’s former head coach has opened up on why the two have decided to go their separate ways.
As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts right now. He is already known as the UFC featherweight champion and now, he’s moving up to 155 pounds in an attempt to become a two-division world champion. After knocking out the likes of Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, it’s hard to imagine many people betting against him.
Recently, however, it was revealed that Topuria will be heading in a different direction with his career. He has split from his long-time coaching team of Jorge and Augustin Climent, opting for a fresh start.
In a recent interview, Jorge opened up on what happened and how he and his brother feel about the decision.
Climent provides update on Topuria relationship
“It’s real,” Climent told Submission Radio. “He [went] to live [in] Madrid, and I have my own project here with my brother… Ilia [went] to Madrid. He [has] his own gym in his house and he wants all of the energy on him.
“We don’t work anymore together. He go on his own, and we are in [ours].”
“You feel, always, this is not good for the sentimental feeling, but this [is] life,” Climent explained. “We go with him on the journey and now he grow, and he wants to fly away, you know? We are very proud to [go as far as we did] with him. We are very proud for everything he [has done]. … Of course, we are a little sad, but I want everything in his life [to] continue going well. I want all good for him and his brother, and I think that they do the same for us. …
“I don’t know what can be in the future. We have our own [direction right now] We love him. We love his brother. We know he’s going to [beat] everybody that [he fights] because he’s the best.
“Always, he’s going to be like our son.”
