Climent provides update on Topuria relationship

“It’s real,” Climent told Submission Radio. “He [went] to live [in] Madrid, and I have my own project here with my brother… Ilia [went] to Madrid. He [has] his own gym in his house and he wants all of the energy on him.

“We don’t work anymore together. He go on his own, and we are in [ours].”

“You feel, always, this is not good for the sentimental feeling, but this [is] life,” Climent explained. “We go with him on the journey and now he grow, and he wants to fly away, you know? We are very proud to [go as far as we did] with him. We are very proud for everything he [has done]. … Of course, we are a little sad, but I want everything in his life [to] continue going well. I want all good for him and his brother, and I think that they do the same for us. …

“I don’t know what can be in the future. We have our own [direction right now] We love him. We love his brother. We know he’s going to [beat] everybody that [he fights] because he’s the best.

“Always, he’s going to be like our son.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting