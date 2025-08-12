Hiroki Akimoto, Wei Rui eager for kickboxing rematch at ONE 173

Unfinished business drives Hiroki Akimoto’s motivation heading into his highly anticipated rematch with Wei Rui. The Japanese striker seeks redemption after losing a razor-thin decision in their technical masterpiece last year.

Akimoto faces Wei Rui in bantamweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The #4-ranked contender enters riding momentum from his vintage performance against John Lineker at ONE 172 in March.

Their first encounter at ONE Fight Night 22 produced three rounds of striking excellence that left fans craving more. Wei’s sanda-influenced style barely edged out the former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion on the scorecards.

The 32-year-old Japanese veteran dominated ONE’s bantamweight division with a five-fight winning streak before capturing gold at ONE X in 2022. But three consecutive losses over two years damaged his standing among elite contenders.

His victory over Lineker snapped that painful skid while demonstrating he remains capable of elite-level performance. Fighting on home soil provides additional motivation for someone seeking to reclaim his position atop the division.

The timing couldn’t be better for Akimoto to settle scores with the Chinese striker who derailed his momentum. Hometown support combined with renewed confidence creates ideal conditions for revenge.

“I’m really happy to be competing in the Japan event again, following my previous appearance. Just like last time, I’m honored to be fighting in Japan again. I’ll make sure to prepare thoroughly so I can deliver an even better performance than before,” Akimoto said.

“I’ve been calling for this rematch ever since our last fight, so I’m even more fired up now that it’s finally happening.”