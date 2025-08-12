Nabil Anane opens up about special relationship with younger brother

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 11, 2025

Brotherhood runs deeper than blood for Nabil Anane when it comes to his relationship with younger sibling Yonis Anane. The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion found his closest ally and training partner within his own family.

Nabil Anane

The Anane brothers have forged their careers side by side at ONE Championship, with Nabil currently holding undisputed gold while 18-year-old Yonis begins his own ascent through the strawweight Muay Thai ranks. Their parallel journeys started in childhood when both brothers embraced “the art of eight limbs” simultaneously.

Growing up meant shared bedrooms, identical training schedules, and mirror-image routines that created an unbreakable connection. The siblings only recently separated their living quarters after years of sharing the same space.

Their father provided unwavering support for both sons’ fighting dreams while their mother initially expressed natural parental concerns. But three passionate fighters eventually won over one worried parent when she witnessed their dedication to the sport.

The brothers began training together when Nabil was 11 and Yonis was 8, creating a foundation that extends far beyond typical sibling relationships. Their understanding transcends words after countless hours spent perfecting techniques and pushing each other’s limits.

Both fighters developed under identical guidance and support systems, creating parallel career trajectories despite their three-year age gap. Height represents their only significant physical difference as they pursue championship glory.

“When we were younger, we slept in the same room. Even now, we only separated our rooms about a few months ago. Before that, we always slept together. We do everything together. We’re very, very close. We know everything about each other,” Nabil said.

“We started everything at the same time. I was 11 and he was 8 when we started. Same training, same journey. My father was behind me, but also behind him. Everything is the same.”

Nabil Anane praises Yonis’s technical evolution

The world champion recognizes superior technical skills in his younger brother despite his own championship status. Yonis displays precision and movement that sets him apart from fighters his age.

His ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 114 showcased those refined abilities in a unanimous decision victory over Liu Junchao. The same night marked Nabil’s elevation to undisputed champion status.

Yonis’s adaptability impresses his championship brother most, demonstrating tactical flexibility that changes based on opponent strengths.

“He’s more technical than me. He kicks well, and his movement is really good,” Nabil said.

“Every time he needs help, I’m always there.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

