Nabil Anane opens up about special relationship with younger brother

Brotherhood runs deeper than blood for Nabil Anane when it comes to his relationship with younger sibling Yonis Anane. The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion found his closest ally and training partner within his own family.

The Anane brothers have forged their careers side by side at ONE Championship, with Nabil currently holding undisputed gold while 18-year-old Yonis begins his own ascent through the strawweight Muay Thai ranks. Their parallel journeys started in childhood when both brothers embraced “the art of eight limbs” simultaneously.

Growing up meant shared bedrooms, identical training schedules, and mirror-image routines that created an unbreakable connection. The siblings only recently separated their living quarters after years of sharing the same space.

Their father provided unwavering support for both sons’ fighting dreams while their mother initially expressed natural parental concerns. But three passionate fighters eventually won over one worried parent when she witnessed their dedication to the sport.

The brothers began training together when Nabil was 11 and Yonis was 8, creating a foundation that extends far beyond typical sibling relationships. Their understanding transcends words after countless hours spent perfecting techniques and pushing each other’s limits.

Both fighters developed under identical guidance and support systems, creating parallel career trajectories despite their three-year age gap. Height represents their only significant physical difference as they pursue championship glory.

“When we were younger, we slept in the same room. Even now, we only separated our rooms about a few months ago. Before that, we always slept together. We do everything together. We’re very, very close. We know everything about each other,” Nabil said.

“We started everything at the same time. I was 11 and he was 8 when we started. Same training, same journey. My father was behind me, but also behind him. Everything is the same.”