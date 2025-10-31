Michael Chandler admits he needs a win “pretty badly” ahead of rumored Conor McGregor fight

UFC veteran Michael Chandler has admitted that he needs a win in his next outing as he continues to tease a Conor McGregor fight.

One thing we know to be true is that Michael Chandler is a warrior. He has endured some real punishment in his career and yet, at the age of 39, he’s still as motivated as he’s ever been. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like he could finally be on the verge of getting the Conor McGregor fight that he’s been longing for.

Given his recent losing streak, Chandler is in desperate need of a victory. McGregor, meanwhile, has been out of the cage for four and a half years, raising plenty of questions regarding his ability to successfully come back and give a good showing on the big stage of the White House.

In a recent interview, Chandler got honest when talking about this fight and some of his recent setbacks.

Chandler knows he needs a win in next UFC fight

“(I need a win) pretty badly. The goal is always to win, obviously. Fighting Conor is a great fight, I love that fight,” Chandler told Chris Van Vliet.

“You never know with the betting odds, man, I would imagine I would be (the favorite). I think (that fight will be at 170lbs), I hope, that’s what it was the last time. 155lbs, 170lbs, 185lbs, I don’t really care. I can make 155lbs, I can not cut weight and be at 185lb and cut a little bit of weight at 170lbs, I don’t care, I’m an athlete.

“I’m excited to get into a training camp, put together a game plan and start really training with a fight date in mind, an opponent in mind, his different movements and idiosyncrasies… It’s gonna be a great fight,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow