Michael Chandler admits he needs a win “pretty badly” ahead of rumored Conor McGregor fight

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025
Michael Chandler

UFC veteran Michael Chandler has admitted that he needs a win in his next outing as he continues to tease a Conor McGregor fight.

One thing we know to be true is that Michael Chandler is a warrior. He has endured some real punishment in his career and yet, at the age of 39, he’s still as motivated as he’s ever been. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like he could finally be on the verge of getting the Conor McGregor fight that he’s been longing for.

RELATED: UFC legend roasts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as ‘completely irrelevant’ for potential UFC White House booking

Given his recent losing streak, Chandler is in desperate need of a victory. McGregor, meanwhile, has been out of the cage for four and a half years, raising plenty of questions regarding his ability to successfully come back and give a good showing on the big stage of the White House.

In a recent interview, Chandler got honest when talking about this fight and some of his recent setbacks.

Chandler knows he needs a win in next UFC fight

“(I need a win) pretty badly. The goal is always to win, obviously. Fighting Conor is a great fight, I love that fight,” Chandler told Chris Van Vliet.

“You never know with the betting odds, man, I would imagine I would be (the favorite). I think (that fight will be at 170lbs), I hope, that’s what it was the last time. 155lbs, 170lbs, 185lbs, I don’t really care. I can make 155lbs, I can not cut weight and be at 185lb and cut a little bit of weight at 170lbs, I don’t care, I’m an athlete.

“I’m excited to get into a training camp, put together a game plan and start really training with a fight date in mind, an opponent in mind, his different movements and idiosyncrasies… It’s gonna be a great fight,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

Henry Cejudo puts himself ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in 'GOAT' debate

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025
Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
Ronda Rousey

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey takes a shot at Joe Rogan

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025

Former UFC champion and superstar Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at the promotion’s most famous commentator Joe Rogan.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement spotlights a lack of reverence for MMA greats within the culture

Dylan Bowker - October 30, 2025

Ronda Rousey recently touched on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from MMA as something that stands out as a microcosm of a more toxic side of the MMA fandom. This was expressed by the dominant former UFC bantamweight champion during a recent interview with Bert Kreischer.

Isaac Dulgarian
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian is 'expecting a tough fight' against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Isaac Dulgarian is glad to finally be making the walk to the Octagon again.

James Gallagher
UFC

James Gallagher explains his side of the story behind his bizarre fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Former Bellator fighter James Gallagher detailed his side of his story for his unique fight cancellation.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 304 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

'I've been there'...Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025
Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got some work in just weeks after Pereira’s title redemption.

Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he preferred Arman Tsarukyan fight over Justin Gaethje

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Dan Hooker is glad he’s now fighting Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar.

Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn't like about Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Alex Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira has both praised and criticized UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev in a recent interview.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Steve Garcia

Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.