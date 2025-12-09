Henry Cejudo issues lengthy statement following retirement after UFC 323 loss: ‘I gave it everything I had’

Henry Cejudo issued a lengthy statement following his retirement.

Cejudo suffered a decision loss to Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on Saturday, which was his retirement fight. Although Cejudo lost his final fight, he was happy with how he went out.

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion went out slugging with Talbott, as it was an entertaining fight. Following the loss, Cejudo took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement on the loss and reflect on his career.

“Well that’s not exactly how I envisioned the fight playing out – but it wasn’t the worst ending either. The streets are saying I went out in a blaze of glory and after those last 10 seconds I’d have to agree,” Cejudo wrote on Instagram. “I gave it everything I had. Thank you UFC for giving me this life and the ability to extend my athletic career beyond wrestling. I can confidently say I accomplished everything I set out to when I stepped into the octagon in those gold shorts all those years ago.

“Thank you to my team. Coaches, teammates, management, and most of all my family. You are the reason I was able to go out there and give this game my very best. I never did it for a paycheck – I did it for you. Onto the next chapter. Triple C is OUT!”

Although Cejudo lost his final fight, he will no doubt find himself in the Hall of Fame in the future. He also praised Dana White in another Instagram post for letting him fight in the promotion.

“One last shoutout to the man that made all of this possible. Thank you Dana for building this sport into what it is and positively impacting hundreds of millions of lives across the planet. You turned nothing into something and deserve all of the respect in the world. Glad I could put on one last war for this company,” Cejudo added.

Henry Cejudo finished his career with a record of 16-6 and ended on a four-fight losing streak.