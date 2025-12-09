Henry Cejudo issues lengthy statement following retirement after UFC 323 loss: ‘I gave it everything I had’

By Cole Shelton - December 9, 2025
Dana White and Henry Cejudo speak in the cage after UFC 288

Henry Cejudo issued a lengthy statement following his retirement.

Cejudo suffered a decision loss to Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on Saturday, which was his retirement fight. Although Cejudo lost his final fight, he was happy with how he went out.

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion went out slugging with Talbott, as it was an entertaining fight. Following the loss, Cejudo took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement on the loss and reflect on his career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo)

“Well that’s not exactly how I envisioned the fight playing out – but it wasn’t the worst ending either. The streets are saying I went out in a blaze of glory and after those last 10 seconds I’d have to agree,” Cejudo wrote on Instagram. “I gave it everything I had. Thank you UFC for giving me this life and the ability to extend my athletic career beyond wrestling. I can confidently say I accomplished everything I set out to when I stepped into the octagon in those gold shorts all those years ago.

“Thank you to my team. Coaches, teammates, management, and most of all my family. You are the reason I was able to go out there and give this game my very best. I never did it for a paycheck – I did it for you. Onto the next chapter. Triple C is OUT!”

Although Cejudo lost his final fight, he will no doubt find himself in the Hall of Fame in the future. He also praised Dana White in another Instagram post for letting him fight in the promotion.

“One last shoutout to the man that made all of this possible. Thank you Dana for building this sport into what it is and positively impacting hundreds of millions of lives across the planet. You turned nothing into something and deserve all of the respect in the world. Glad I could put on one last war for this company,” Cejudo added.

Henry Cejudo finished his career with a record of 16-6 and ended on a four-fight losing streak.

Henry Cejudo

Related

Joshua Van celebrates as the official decision is read at UFC 323

UFC legend defends Joshua Van from criticism of celebration after Alexandre Pantoja's graphic injury at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 9, 2025
Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo touch gloves just before their fight
Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson blames himself for Henry Cejudo's four-fight skid after UFC retirement reversal

Curtis Calhoun - December 9, 2025

Future UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson blames himself for Henry Cejudo’s failed second chapter after his send-off at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill opposite Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jamahal Hill addresses viral Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation and threat at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 9, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill shared his side of the viral altercation with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 323.

Petr Yan punches Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling shares controversial take on Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 323 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 9, 2025

Aljamain Sterling won’t find too many people who agree with his UFC 323 take.

Joshua Van UFC 323 title win
Matt Brown

UFC 323's Joshua Van gains support amid criticism for celebrating marred title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 9, 2025

Joshua Van has been under some scrutiny following UFC 323, but a retired fan favorite is coming to his defense.

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson expects to submit Amanda Lemos to secure title shot at UFC Vegas 112

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2025
Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley discusses possible rematch against UFC champion Petr Yan

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on a possible rematch between himself and new bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja's freak injury loss at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja’s unfortunate arm injury that occurred at UFC 323.

Khamzat Chimaev reacts during a UFC 319 press conference
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev discusses potential UFC middleweight title contenders

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on who he could take on next in the division.

JSR 212
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 212 with Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2025

The 212th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 112.