UFC legend defends Joshua Van from criticism of celebration after Alexandre Pantoja’s graphic injury at UFC 323

Former UFC star Matt Brown believes Joshua Van is facing unfair criticism of his UFC 323 post-fight celebration.

Joshua Van earned the UFC flyweight championship under unideal circumstances last weekend at UFC 323.

Just minutes into his fight with Alexandre Pantoja, Pantoja dislocated his arm while attempting to brace himself on the canvas, resulting in a fight-ending injury. Pantoja’s injury brought his legendary title reign to a screeching halt.

As Pantoja lay on the canvas in pain, Van celebrated on top of the cage as if he caused Pantoja’s injury and won the title fight by knockout. Once Pantoja is fully healed, he’ll likely earn an immediate rematch with Van, or whoever is the flyweight titleholder upon his return.

Van was subject to criticism from some fans online who questioned his post-fight theatrics after the abrupt end to the fight. A UFC legend weighed in on the validity of critics aiming at Van following UFC 323.

Matt Brown reacts to Joshua Van’s theatrics following Alexandre Pantoja’s injury

In a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown weighed in on Van’s theatrics after UFC 323.

One of the most dominant reigns comes to an end by the most unfortunate circumstance. #UFC323 Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van pic.twitter.com/crXmELhKHQ — NfiniteSPORTS (@NfiniteSports) December 7, 2025

“On a personal note, I would like to think that I wouldn’t be so happy,” Brown explained. “Because you want to win the fight for it. But I can understand him being as happy as he is.

“I would like to think I would not do that. I think on the inside he’s not as happy as he would be if he went out there and beat him. But you’re in the moment. You’re in an arena full of 20,000 drunk ass bloodthirsty fans and your adrenaline is skyrocketed and it all happened for you. I can understand it. I’d like to think I wouldn’t do it, but I can understand where you would be so excited.”

While Brown believes criticism of Van is overblown after UFC 323, he compared Van’s post-fight theatrics to Chris Weidman’s celebration after Anderson Silva shattered his leg in their rematch.

“It kind of reminds me of when Anderson Silva broke his [leg] on Chris Weidman, and he was kind of celebrating. It’s the same type of thing,” Brown elaborated.

“If you go walking around talking about how you beat him like I love Chris Weidman, no disrespect to him, I love him, but I think it kind of rubbed some people the wrong way when he was saying he did that intentionally. What did he call the technique? Some term for it. That’s a little silly, in my opinion.

“But the fact that you reached the mountain that you’ve been trying to climb for so long, it doesn’t really matter how it happens. The fact that you got there is something to celebrate, something to be happy about.”