Henry Cejudo eyeing one last UFC title run despite two-fight skid: ‘I’ve always wanted to challenge myself’

Henry Cejudo Wants Another UFC Title Run

In an interview with Jake Noecker for Home of Fight, Henry Cejudo discussed initially wanting to become a three-division champion when he ended his retirement.

“My original goal when I came back after having a three-year layoff, I really did want to win that third division with [Alexander] Volkanovski,” Cejudo said. “That was the whole intention of coming back. If there’s one thing that I understood about my history or just who I am, dude, I’m a great competitor but I think I like to conquer and move on.”

Cejudo went on to say that another run with UFC gold is on his mind, and he’ll happily do so at bantamweight again if the stars align.

“Yeah, that was the original plan of both my comebacks,” Cejudo said. “I’m a kid that dreams big. I got lofty goals. I’ve always been different and I’ve always wanted to challenge myself. I’ll be happy just to strap on another belt just to say I did it again or know I did it again.”

“Triple C” hasn’t competed since his February 2024 unanimous decision loss to Dvalishvili, who is the current UFC bantamweight titleholder. Cejudo has dropped back-to-back fights against Aljamain Sterling and Dvalishvili. His last victory was all the way back in May 2020 when he initially announced his retirement.

