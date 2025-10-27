UFC fans slam Aljamain Sterling for ‘pot meets kettle’ take on Tom Aspinall’s eye injury at UFC 321

By Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025
Aljamain Sterling speaks at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling ruffled many fans’ feathers with a bizarre take after UFC 321.

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s long-awaited return was brought to a screeching halt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 last Saturday. Just minutes into the fight, an accidental double eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to continue competing, resulting in a no-contest.

Since UFC 321, Aspinall has come under fire from fellow fighters, pundits, and fans for being unable to continue fighting against Gane. Several have questioned whether or not Aspinall’s eye injury was severe enough to warrant a no-contest.

Add former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling to the mix, who went through a similar incident earlier in his career.

Aljamain Sterling questions severity of Tom Aspinall’s eye injury that halted UFC 321 headliner

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling reacted to the UFC 321 main event’s abrupt conclusion.

“Was he milking it? Was he using his best Aljamain Sterling acting attributes? I know y’all think I’m gonna be on the side of Tommy, but I’m not. I have so many questions,” Sterling began on Aspinall.

“Tom Aspinall was losing that fight. Right away, the guy is saying ‘I can’t see!’. Tommy really f—– up. You can’t say I can’t see. We all know that’s the nail in the coffin to any fight, you can’t say that. So if you actually want your five minutes to try to recover and stay in the fight, you can’t use those words…

“I got illegally knee’d, blasted in the head, and I got destroyed on social media for a year and a half,” Sterling continued. “Watching the fight, there’s something to be said that the fight was starting to get tough. It makes me question…did that really hurt as much as you said it did?”

UFC fans scorch Aljamain Sterling for post-UFC 321 take on Tom Aspinall

“Pot called Kettle black!” one fan wrote on X.

“He has to be trolling,” another said,

“I always defended Aljo just like I’m defending Tom. Absolutely insane he’d say this.”

“So you’re saying he pulled the famous Aljo.”

“I don’t think this is the guy to comment on being able to continue in a fight.”

“I can see Aljo getting some backlash for this…”

“Every point he makes against Tom is just as easily used against him in his fight vs. Yan [LAUGHS].”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

